CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Match 25

Canterbury Magicians (CM-W) will take on Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) in the 25th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday.

This could prove to be an interesting contest between the two sides, who are both pushing for a fourth-spot finish. The Magicians lost their previous meeting against Hearts by just a single run. They’ve won three of their seven games this season and are fourth in the table. Auckland Hearts, meanwhile, are heading into the game on the back of a 10-wicket loss at the hands of the Otago Volts. They are currently third in the standings and have the exact same number of points as the Canterbury Magicians.

CM-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

CM-W XI

Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Frances Mackay (c), Jacinta Savage, Kirsty Nation, Lea Tahuhu, Laura Hughes (wk), Melissa Banks, Abigale Gerken, Jodie Dean, Sarah Asmussen

AH-W XI

Lauren Down (c), Katie Perkins, Izzy Gaze (wk), Bella Armstrong, Jesse Prasad, Arlene Kelly, Skye Bowden, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Amie Hucker, Anna Browning/Emma Irwin

Match Details

CM-W vs AH-W, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Match 25

Date and Time: 18th January, 2022, 7:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The surface at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is known to be bowler-friendly, where the pacers are expected to wreak havoc in the initial stages of the game. Batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Laura Hughes has done a decent job with the bat whenever called upon. She could prove to be a fine wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Batters

Lauren Down is the Auckland Hearts' top-scorer in the Women’s Super Smash so far this year. She has amassed 185 runs at an average of 30.83.

Katie Perkins is more than capable of leading her side's batting unit. She has scored 122 runs in seven games at an average of close to 18.

All-rounders

Frances Mackay has scored 194 runs at an average of 38.8 and also picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.25. She could prove to be a splendid captaincy choice for your CM-U19 vs AH-W Dream11 fantasy side.

Amy Satterthwaite is another player you must have him in your Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 170 runs at an average of 24.28 and also picked up five wickets.

Bowler

Melissa Banks has been nothing short of phenomenal with the ball. She has collected nine wickets in the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Frances Mackay (CM-W) – 558 points

Holly Huddleston (AH-W) – 406 points

Amy Satterthwaite (CM-W) – 396 points

Molly Banks (CM-W) – 352 points

Lauren Down (AH-W) – 282 points

Important stats for CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Frances Mackay: 194 runs and 9 wickets

Amy Satterthwaite: 170 runs and 5 wickets

Molly Banks: 9 wickets

Lauren Down: 185 runs

Katie Perkins: 122 runs

CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women’s Super Smash 2021-22)

CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Hughes, Lauren Down, Natalie Cox, Katie Perkins, Kirsty Nation, Frances Mackay, Holly Huddleston, Amy Satterthwaite, Molly Banks, Molly Penfold, Bella Armstrong

Captain: Frances Mackay. Vice-captain: Holly Huddleston.

CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laura Hughes, Lauren Down, Natalie Cox, Kirsty Nation, Frances Mackay, Holly Huddleston, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Banks, Molly Penfold, Bella Armstrong

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite. Vice-captain: Lauren Down.

