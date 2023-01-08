CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 15

Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) will take on Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) in the 15th game of the Women's Super Smash on Sunday at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

The Magicians have won three of their last four games, while Auckland Hearts have won two of their last four. Auckland Hearts will look to win the game, but the Magicians are a better team and expected to prevail.

CM-W vs AH-W Match Details

Match 15 of the Women's Super Smash will be played on January 8 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland at 3:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CM-W vs AH-W, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 15

Date and Time: January 8, 2023; 3:30 am IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between Auckland Hearts and Otago Sparks saw 287 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

CM-W vs AH-W Form Guide

CM-W - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

AH-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

CM-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XIs

CM-W

No major injury update

Laura Hughes (wk), Fran Wilson, Natalie Cox, Abigale Gerken, Emma Kench, Izzy Sharp, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Melissa Banks, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen

AH-W

No major injury update

Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Lauren Down (C), Arlene Kelly, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Katie Perkins, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas

CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Hughes

Hughes, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bat in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. E Buchanan is another good pick.

Batters

K Anderson

L Down and Anderson are the two best batter picks. S Shahri is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

A Satterthwaite

B Armstrong and Satterthwaite are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Templeton is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Banks

The top bowler picks are G Sullivan and M Banks. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. L Tahuhu is another good pick.

CM-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Satterthwaite

Satterthwaite is one of the best players for the Magicians. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks and has scored 134 runs and taken five wickets in the last four games.

M Banks

Banks is one of the best players for the Magicians. She bowls at the death and is in red-hot form. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has taken eight wickets in the last four games.

Five Must-Picks for CM-W vs AH-W, Match 15

A Satterthwaite

M Banks

L Tahuhu

G Sullivan

B Armstrong

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Hughes

Batters: K Anderson, S Shahri, L Down

All-rounders: A Satterthwaite, B Armstrong

Bowlers: A Hucker, M Banks, G Sullivan, L Tahuhu, A Kelly

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Hughes

Batters: K Anderson, S Shahri, N Cox

All-rounders: A Satterthwaite, B Armstrong

Bowlers: F Jonas, M Banks, G Sullivan, L Tahuhu, A Kelly

