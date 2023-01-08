CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 15

Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) will take on Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) in the 15th game of the Women's Super Smash on Sunday at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.
The Magicians have won three of their last four games, while Auckland Hearts have won two of their last four. Auckland Hearts will look to win the game, but the Magicians are a better team and expected to prevail.
CM-W vs AH-W Match Details
Match 15 of the Women's Super Smash will be played on January 8 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland at 3:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: CM-W vs AH-W, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 15
Date and Time: January 8, 2023; 3:30 am IST
Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Pitch Report
The Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between Auckland Hearts and Otago Sparks saw 287 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.
CM-W vs AH-W Form Guide
CM-W - Won 3 of their last 4 matches
AH-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches
CM-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XIs
CM-W
No major injury update
Laura Hughes (wk), Fran Wilson, Natalie Cox, Abigale Gerken, Emma Kench, Izzy Sharp, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Melissa Banks, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen
AH-W
No major injury update
Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Lauren Down (C), Arlene Kelly, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Katie Perkins, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas
CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
L Hughes
Hughes, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bat in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. E Buchanan is another good pick.
Batters
K Anderson
L Down and Anderson are the two best batter picks. S Shahri is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.
All-rounders
A Satterthwaite
B Armstrong and Satterthwaite are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Templeton is another good pick.
Bowlers
M Banks
The top bowler picks are G Sullivan and M Banks. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. L Tahuhu is another good pick.
CM-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices
A Satterthwaite
Satterthwaite is one of the best players for the Magicians. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks and has scored 134 runs and taken five wickets in the last four games.
M Banks
Banks is one of the best players for the Magicians. She bowls at the death and is in red-hot form. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has taken eight wickets in the last four games.
Five Must-Picks for CM-W vs AH-W, Match 15
A Satterthwaite
M Banks
L Tahuhu
G Sullivan
B Armstrong
Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: L Hughes
Batters: K Anderson, S Shahri, L Down
All-rounders: A Satterthwaite, B Armstrong
Bowlers: A Hucker, M Banks, G Sullivan, L Tahuhu, A Kelly
Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: L Hughes
Batters: K Anderson, S Shahri, N Cox
All-rounders: A Satterthwaite, B Armstrong
Bowlers: F Jonas, M Banks, G Sullivan, L Tahuhu, A Kelly
