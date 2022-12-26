CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 3

Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) will take on Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) in the third game of the Women's Super Smash on Monday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

The Magicians won their last game against Northern Brave by 14 runs. Auckland Hearts, meanwhile, will be playing their first game of the tournament. Auckland Hearts will look to win the game, but Canterbury Magicians are a better team and expected to prevail.

CM-W vs AH-W Match Details

The third game of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on December 26 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch at 6:20 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CM-W vs AH-W, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 3

Date and Time: December 26, 2022; 6:20 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

CM-W vs AH-W Form Guide

CM-W - W

AH-W - Will be playing their first game

CM-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XIs

CM-W

No major injury update

Amy Satterthwaite, Sarah Asmussen, Melissa Banks, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox (c), Abigale Gerken, Jodie Dean, Laura Hughes (wk), Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan

AH-W

No major injury update

Molly Penfold, Makayla Templeton, Prue Catton, Lauren Down (c), Izzy Gaze (wk), Amie Hucker, Arlene Kelly, Fran Jonas, Bella Armstrong, Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri

CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Hughes

Hughes, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. I Gaze is another good pick.

Batters

K Anderson

K Perkins and Anderson are the two best batter picks. L Down is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

A Satterthwaite

H Huddleston and Satterthwaite are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Templeton is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Banks

The top bowler picks are G Sullivan and M Banks. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death . L Tahuhu is another good pick.

CM-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Satterthwaite

Satterthwaite is one of the best players for Canterbury Magicians. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks for this game. She scored 73 runs and took two wickets in the last game.

H Huddleston

Huddleston is one of the best players for Auckland Hearts. She bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for CM-W vs AH-W, Match 3

A Satterthwaite

H Huddleston

K Anderson

M Banks

G Sullivan

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captains could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Hughes

Batters: K Anderson, K Perkins, L Down

All-rounders: A Satterthwaite, H Huddleston, M Templeton

Bowlers: M Banks, G Sullivan, A Kelly, L Tahuhu

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Hughes

Batters: K Anderson, K Perkins, L Down

All-rounders: A Satterthwaite, H Huddleston

Bowlers: M Banks, G Sullivan, M Penfold, F Jonas, L Tahuhu

