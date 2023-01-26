CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 23

Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) will take on Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in the 23rd match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 on Friday, January 27. Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host this contest. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Canterbury Magicians are currently in second spot in the points table. They have played seven matches in the tournament and have won five of them. The Magicians will look to win this match and maintain their position at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Central Hinds are having a terrible time in the tournament. They have lost all seven of their matches and are lingering at the bottom of the table, yet to get off the mark in the points tally.

CM-W vs CH-W Match Details

The 23rd match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on January 27 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 11.20 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Canterbury Magicians Women vs Central Hinds Women, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 23.

Date and Time: January 27, 2023, Friday, 11.20 am IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

CM-W vs CH-W Pitch Report

The wicket at the Hagley Oval has been a sporty one. Both the batters and bowlers will get something off the pitch and hence a good fight between the bat and the ball can be expected.

Last three Matches in this venue (This Tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 1

Matches won by the team batting second: 2

Average first innings score: 130

Average second innings score: 127

CM-W vs CH-W Form Guide

Canterbury Magicians Women: Won five of their seven matches

Central Hinds Women: Lost all seven of their seven matches

CM-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XI

Canterbury Magicians Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Canterbury Magicians Probable Playing XI

Laura Hughes, Kate Anderson, Amy Satterthwaite, Fran Wilson, Natalie Cox, Jodie Dean, Abigale Gerken, Melissa Banks, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, and Sarah Asmussen.

Central Hinds Women Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

Central Hinds Women Probable Playing XI

Jess Watkin (c), Natalie Dodd (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Emily Cunningham, Flora Devonshire, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greg, Melissa Hansen, Hannah Rowe, and Rosemary Mair.

CM-W vs CH-W Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Natalie Dodd

Natalie Dodd has been consistent with the bat and behind the stumps. She is the best choice for this match in the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

Kate Anderson

Kate Anderson has been very decent with the bat in this tournament. Her consistency with the bat makes her a safe choice for the match.

All-rounder

Amy Satterthwaite

Amy Satterthwaite has been the backbone of the Magicians' performances this season. She has been very consistent with the bat and tha ball and is the best choice for this match.

Bowler

Melissa Banks

Melissa Banks has been crucial for the Magicians with the ball. She has picked up wickets at crucial stages and her form makes him the best choice from the bowlers category.

CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Amy Satterthwaite

With the kind of form Amy Satterthwaite is in, there should be no questioning in choosing as the captain or vice-captain of the match. She has performed brilliantly with both the bat and the ball and will play a great role in this match.

Hannah Rowe

Hannah Rowe has been consistent in the tournament. Despite her team struggling, Rowe has picked up points on a regular basis. Keeping her as the captain or vice-captain can be a safe choice to make.

CM-W vs CH-W Match Top 5 Must-Picks

Amy Sattethwaite

Hannah Rowe

Natalie Dodd

Kate Anderson

Melissa Banks

CM-W vs CH-W Match Expert Tips

Central Hinds have not been in the best of forms. So. going with a combination that includes seven players from the Magicians' team might be a good option for the match.

CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batters: N Cox, Kate Anderson, M Greig

All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, J Watkin

Bowlers: L Tahuhu, G Sullivan, Melissa Banks, S Asmussen

CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

