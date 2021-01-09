CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – Jan 10th, 2021

Canterbury Magicians will lock horns with Central Hinds in the upcoming group stage game of the Women's Super Smash at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The Magicians have one win in the two games they have played thus far in the league phase. Their second game was washed out due to rain, and they stand fifth in the points table with six points.

Central Hinds, on the other hand, have five losses in five games. They will have to find the right combination before it gets too late. Owing to their poor performances, their opponents, Canterbury Magicians will start the game as the favorites.

Squads to choose from

Canterbury Magicians

Allie Mace-Cochrane, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay (C), Emma Kench, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Jacinta Savage, Jess Simons, Kate Ebrahim, Kate Sims, Kristy Nation, Kristy Havill, Laura Hughes (WK), Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks, Nat Cox, Sarah Asmussen.

Central Hinds

Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd, Kate Gaging, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, Kerry Tomlinson, Monique Rees.

Predicted Playing XIs

Canterbury Magicians

Frances Mackay (C), Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (WK), Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Kristy Nation, Gabby Sullivan, Missy Banks, Emma Kench.

Central Hinds

Jess Watkin (c), Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd (wk), Hannah Rowe, Emily Cunningham, Kerry Tomlinson, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, Monique Rees.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds, Match 13

Date: 10th January 2021, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval is a batters' paradise as they have made the best use of the given conditions to put up challenging totals on the board. Bowlers have also had a good time with the swing early on. But the second innings has hardly seen any support for the pacers and the spinners.

The side chasing has had a better record at this venue. Considering all the factors, captains should opt to bowl first upon winning the toss.

CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Amy Satterthwaite, Nat Cox, Anlo Van Deventer, Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, and Claudia Green.

Captain: Natalie Dodd Vice-Captain: Claudia Green

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Amy Satterthwaite, Nat Cox, Anlo Van Deventer, Jess Watkin, Frances Mackay, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, and Claudia Green.

Captain: Jess Watkin Vice-Captain: Natalie Dodd