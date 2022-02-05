CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 20

Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) will take on Northern Brave Women (NB-W) in the 20th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

Canterbury Magicians Women are fifth in the standings with only eight points to their name. They’ve had a rough campaign and their hopes of qualification have been further dented by Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu and Frances Mackay leaving for national duties. The Northern Brave, meanwhile, are in fourth spot. They have won their last two matches, defeating Auckland Women twice by eight and five wickets respectively.

CM-W vs NB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

CM-W XI

Laura Hughes (c), Sarah Asmussen, Melissa Banks, Jodie Dean, Abigale Gerken, Harriet Graham, Kirsty Havill, Emma Kench, Jacinta Savage, Jessica Simmons, Allie Mace-Cochrane / Izzy Sharp

NB-W XI

Eimear Richardson (c), Caitlin Gurrey, Charlotte Sarsfield, Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel, Holly Topp (wk), Emma Baker, Lauren Heaps, Shriya Naidu, Makayla Templeton

Match Details

CM-W vs NB-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 20

Date and Time: 5th February, 2022, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The track at Seddon Park in Hamilton generally supports the batters, with 260 being a par score at the venue. The bowlers will struggle to find any sort of assistance off the surface.

Today’s CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Topp could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. She will be eyeing a big knock today.

Batters

K Anderson has scored 130 runs at an average of 43.33 in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. She also has ywo wickets to her name.

A Gerken has amassed 172 runs in four matches at an average of 43.

All-rounders

N Patel has scored 144 runs and picked up six wickets in the last two matches. She could be an excellent multiplier choice for your NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 fantasy side.

J Savage is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 113 runs and scalped five wickets in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield thus far.

Bowlers

C Sarsfield has consistently bowled in the right areas, picking up crucial wickets time and again.

Top 5 best players to pick in CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction team

N Patel (NB-W) – 392 points

J Savage (CM-W) – 260 points

K Anderson (NB-W) – 257 points

L Boucher (NB-W) – 235 points

A Gerken (CM-W) – 229 points

Important stats for CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction team

N Patel: 144 runs and 6 wickets

J Savage: 113 runs and 5 wickets

K Anderson: 130 runs and 2 wickets

A Gerken: 172 runs

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield)

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Topp, K Anderson, A Gerken, E Kench, E Richardson, N Patel, J Savage, L Boucher, C Sarsfield, J Simmons, E Baker

Captain: N Patel. Vice-captain: K Anderson.

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Topp, K Anderson, A Gerken, E Richardson, N Patel, J Savage, L Boucher, C Sarsfield, J Simmons, E Baker, M Banks

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: J Savage. Vice-captain: A Gerken.

Edited by Samya Majumdar