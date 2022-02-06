CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day, Match 24

The Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) will lock horns with Northern Brave Women (NB-W) in the 24th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

Canterbury Magicians Women have won only one out of their seven Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches and are currently fifth in the points table. Northern Brave Women, on the other hand, have won three out of their seven games and currently find themselves third in the standings. The last time the two teams met in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Northern Brave Women emerged victorious by seven wickets.

CM-W vs NB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

CM-W XI

Laura Hughes (C & WK), Abigale Gerken, Emma Kench, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Izzy Sharp, Melissa Banks, Kristy Havill, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen.

NB-W XI

Eimear Richardson (C), Kate Anderson, Holly Topp (WK), Carol Agafili, Lucy Boucher, Lauren Heaps, Caitlin Gurrey, Nensi Patel, Makayla Templeton, Shriya Naidu, Emma Baker.

Match Details

CM-W vs NB-W, Match 24, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

Date and Time: 6th February 2022, 03:00 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. But the pacers have been able to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue being 231 runs.

Today’s CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Caitlin Gurrey: Gurrey has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 84 runs at a strike rate of 60.86. She can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Abigale Gerken: Gerken has scored 221 runs in five Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches. She is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock on Sunday.

Kate Anderson: Anderson has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Northern Brave Women. She has scored 176 runs at a strike rate of 107.31 in six matches.

All-rounders

Nensi Patel: Patel has impressed everyone with her all-round performances this season, mustering 177 runs while also scalping 11 wickets in seven outings.

Jacinta Savage: Savage has scored 116 runs at a strike rate of close to 70 and also picked up five wickets in five matches.

Bowlers

Jessica Simmons: Simmons has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.87 in five matches.

Emma Baker: Baker is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for her side. She has picked up four wickets in seven Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction team

Nensi Patel (NB-W) - 576 points

Kate Anderson (NB-W) - 316 points

Abigale Gerken (CM-W) - 289 points

Jacinta Savage (CM-W) - 267 points

Lucy Boucher (NB-W) - 258 points

Important Stats for CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction team

Nensi Patel: 177 runs and 11 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 87.19 and ER - 5.30

Kate Anderson: 176 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 107.31 and ER - 5.18

Abigale Gerken: 221 runs in 5 matches; SR - 72.93

Jacinta Savage: 116 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 68.63 and ER - 4.95

Lucy Boucher: 27 runs and 6 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 67.50 and ER - 5.66

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield)

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Hughes, Caitlin Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Kate Anderson, Abigale Gerken, Jacinta Savage, Nensi Patel, Jodie Dean, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Emma Baker.

Captain: Nensi Patel. Vice-captain: Jacinta Savage.

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laura Hughes, Holly Topp, Eimear Richardson, Kate Anderson, Emma Kench, Jacinta Savage, Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Emma Baker.

Captain: Nensi Patel. Vice-captain: Eimear Richardson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar