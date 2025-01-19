CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 19

The 19th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) squaring off against Northern Brave Women (NB-W) at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, January 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Canterbury Magicians Women have won two of their last five matches. They lost their last match to Central Hinds Women by eight wickets. Northern Brave Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches of the tournament.

The two teams have played a total of 23 head-to-head matches. Canterbury Magicians Women have won 20 matches while Northern Brave Women have been victorious in three.

CM-W vs NB-W Match Details

The 19th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 19 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

CM-W vs NB-W, 19th match

Date and Time: 19th January, 2025, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings. The last match played at this venue was between Auckland Hearts Women and Northern Brave Women, where a total of 291 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

CM-W vs NB-W Form Guide

CM-W - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

NB-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

CM-W vs NB-W Probable Playing XI

CM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Kate Anderson, Jodie Dean, Madeline Penna, Isobel Sharp, Kate Ebrahim, Natalie Cox, Shikha Pandey, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (c & wk), Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen

NB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

C Athapaththu, J Watkin, A Wellington, C Gurrey, N Patel, M Lamplough, C Agafili, S Barriball, H Topp (wk), M Downes, S Naidu

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Topp

H Topp is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. L Hughes is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

K Anderson

N Cox and K Anderson are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Anderson will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. She has scored 168 runs in the last five matches. C Gurrey is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

C Athapaththu

J Watkin and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Athapaththu will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has taken 10 wickets and smashed 164 runs in the last four matches. S Pandey is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Banks

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Downes and M Banks. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. M Banks will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 7 wickets and smashed 24 runs in the last five matches. S Asmussen is another good bowler pick for today's match.

CM-W vs NB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Athapaththu

C Athapaththu is in top form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 10 wickets and smashed 164 runs in the last four matches.

J Watkin

J Watkin is the most crucial pick from the Northern Brave Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs. She has taken 4 wickets and smashed 130 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for CM-W vs NB-W, 19th match

S Pandey

M Banks

K Anderson

C Athapaththu

J Watkin

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Brave Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Topp

Batters: K Anderson, C Gurrey

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Watkin, A Wellington, K Ebrahim, M Penna, S Pandey

Bowlers: M Banks, M Downes

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Topp

Batters: K Anderson

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Watkin, A Wellington, K Ebrahim, M Penna, S Pandey

Bowlers: M Banks, M Downes, S Asmussen

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️