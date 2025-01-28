CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 28

The 28th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see the Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) lock horns with the Northern Brave Women (NB-W) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, January 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Canterbury Magicians Women have won four of their last nine matches. They won their last match against the Central Hinds Women by 45 runs. The Northern Brave Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last eight matches of the tournament.

The two teams have played a total of 24 head-to-head matches. The Canterbury Magicians Women have won 21 matches, while the Northern Brave Women have been victorious in three matches.

CM-W vs NB-W Match Details

The 28th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 28 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game will begin at 6:40 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CM-W vs NB-W, 28th match

Date and Time: 28 January 2025, 6:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at Hagley Oval in Christchurch is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in the second innings.

The last match played at this venue was between Canterbury Magicians Women and Central Hinds Women, where a total of 225 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

CM-W vs NB-W Form Guide

CM-W - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

NB-W - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

CM-W vs NB-W Probable Playing XI

CM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Kate Anderson, Jodie Dean, Madeline Penna, Isobel Sharp, Kate Ebrahim, Natalie Cox, Shikha Pandey, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (c & wk), Gabby Sullivan, and Sarah Asmussen.

NB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

C Athapaththu, J Watkin, A Wellington, C Gurrey, N Patel, M Lamplough, C Agafili, S Barriball, H Topp (wk), M Downes, and S Naidu.

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Topp

H Topp is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. L Hughes is another good wicketkeeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Anderson

I Sharp and K Anderson are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Anderson will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. She has smashed 261 runs and taken four wickets in the last nine matches. C Gurrey is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Athapaththu

J Watkin and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Athapaththu will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has picked up 13 wickets and smashed 182 runs in the last six matches. S Pandey is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Banks

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Downes and M Banks. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. M Banks will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has scalped nine wickets and smashed 27 runs in the last nine matches. S Asmussen is another good bowler for today's match.

CM-W vs NB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Athapaththu

C Athapaththu is performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 13 wickets and smashed 182 runs in the last six matches.

J Watkin

J Watkin is the most crucial pick from the Northern Brave Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs.

5 Must-Picks for CM-W vs NB-W, 28th match

S Pandey

M Banks

K Anderson

C Athapaththu

J Watkin

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Brave Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Topp

Batters: K Anderson, C Gurrey

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Watkin, K Ebrahim, N Patel, S Pandey

Bowlers: M Banks, M Downes, S Asmussen

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Topp

Batters: K Anderson, C Gurrey

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Watkin, K Ebrahim, S Pandey

Bowlers: M Banks, M Downes, S Asmussen, J Prasad

