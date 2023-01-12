CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2022-23, Match 16

Canterbury Women (CM-W) will take on Northern Brave Women (NB-W) in the 16th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, January 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction.

Canterbury Women have been in superb form in the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23. They have a win-loss record of 4-1 and are currently second in the points table. Northern Brave Women, on the other hand, have had a sloppy campaign so far, winning just one out of their five games.

CM-W vs NB-W Match Details, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23

The 16th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 between Canterbury Women and Northern Brave Women will be played on January 13 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CM-W vs NB-W, Match 16, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23

Date & Time: January 13th 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

CM-W vs NB-W Pitch Report

Two Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 games have been played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with 144 and 146 being the first-innings totals. Another good batting track is likely to be in store for Friday's game, with 150 being a par-score at the venue.

CM-W vs NB-W Form Guide (Women’s Super Smash 2022-23)

Canterbury Women: W, L, W, W, W

Northern Brave Women: NR, L, W, L, L

CM-W vs NB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Canterbury Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Canterbury Women Probable Playing XI: Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Laura Hughes (wk), Amy Satterthwaite (c), Fran Wilson, Kirsty Nation, Lea Tahuhu, Abigale Gerken, Melissa Banks, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen.

Northern Brave Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Northern Brave Women Probable Playing XI: Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eimear Richardson (c), Sam Curtis, Holly Topp, Nensi Patel, Marina Lamplough, E Wolland, Carol Agafili, Phoebe Graham, Emma Baker, Shriya Naidu.

Today’s CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Laura Hughes (5 matches, 42 runs, 1 catch, 5 stumpings)

Laura Hughes has been good behind the stumps, affecting five stumpings and taking one catch. She could also come in handy with the bat, having scored 42 runs so far.

Top Batter Pick

Kate Anderson (5 matches, 159 runs)

Kate Anderson has been in brilliant batting form. She has racked up 159 runs in five innings at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 109.65.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nensi Patel (5 matches, 32 runs, 5 wickets)

Nensi Patel can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. She has picked up five wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.58. Patel has also scored 32 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Gabby Sullivan (5 matches, 10 wickets)

Gabby Sullivan has been consistent throughout the season, having picked up 10 wickets in five Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 fixtures at an economy rate of 6.05.

CM-W vs NB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amy Satterthwaite (5 matches, 190 runs, 7 wickets)

Amy Satterthwaite has been in outstanding form with both the bat and ball in the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23. The former New Zealand Women’s captain has scored 190 runs in four outings in addition to taking seven wickets.

Melissa Banks (5 matches, 10 wickets)

Melissa Banks is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the competition. The Canterbury Women’s seamer has returned with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.63.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Amy Satterthwaite 190 runs & 7 wickets in 5 matches Melissa Banks 10 wickets in 5 matches Kate Anderson 159 runs in 5 matches Gabby Sullivan 10 wickets in 5 matches Nensi Patel 32 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches

CM-W vs NB-W match expert tips

Canterbury Women have been in top form and picking about six or seven of their players could be a good option for your CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Laura Hughes

Batters: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Sam Curtis

All-rounders: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel

Bowlers: Gabby Sullivan, Melissa Banks (vc), Phoebe Graham

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Laura Hughes, Holly Topp

Batters: Fran Wilson, Kate Anderson (vc), Sam Curtis

All-rounders: Amy Satterthwaite, Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan (c), Melissa Banks

