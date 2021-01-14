CM-W vs NS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – Jan 15th, 2021

Canterbury Magicians will lock horns with Northern Spirits in the upcoming group stage game of the Women's Super Smash at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The Magicians are placed fourth in the points table with two wins and one loss, whereas the Spirits are just one spot above them with three wins and two losses

Both sides have had a decent Super Smash season thus far and will hope to move up the table when they meet each other on Friday.

With equally balanced sides and senior players in their squads, one can expect a tough Super Smash contest between the two.

Super Smash: Squads to choose from

Canterbury Magicians

Allie Mace-Cochrane, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay (C), Emma Kench, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Jacinta Savage, Jess Simons, Kate Ebrahim, Kate Sims, Kristy Nation, Kristy Havill, Laura Hughes (WK), Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks, Nat Cox, Sarah Asmussen.

Northern Spirits

Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Emma Baker, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lucy Boucher, Alisha Rout, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (C), Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb (WK), Lily Mulivai, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Nensi Patel, Meddy Hyde Shriya Naidu, Georgina Harris and Kayley Knight.

Predicted Playing XIs

Canterbury Magicians

Frances Mackay (C), Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (WK), Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Kristy Nation, Gabby Sullivan, Missy Banks, Emma Kench.

Northern Spirits

Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Alisha Rout, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (C), Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb (WK), Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Nensi Patel, Meddy Hyde.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians vs Northern Spirits

Date: January 15, 2021, 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

Bowlers have had the upper hand during the first essay of the last couple of games. Sides batting first have managed to get only around 100-120, deemed to be below-par at this venue.

Thus, captains will have plans to bowl first should they win the toss.

CM-W vs NS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Super Smash: CM-W vs NS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Hughes, Amy Satterthwaite, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Kate Anderson, Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel, Frances Mackay, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Gabby Sullivan and Lauren Heaps.

Captain: Frances Mackay Vice-Captain: Brooke Halliday

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laura Hughes, Amy Satterthwaite, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Kate Anderson, Eimear Richardson, Kate Ebrahim, Frances Mackay, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Gabby Sullivan and Kate Sims.

Captain: Felicity Leydon-Davis Vice-Captain: Eimear Richardson