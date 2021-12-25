CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 Match 13

Canterbury Magicians will take on Otago Sparks in Match No. 13 of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.
Canterbury Magicians have been inconsistent this season. Having won two games and lost two so far, they are fourth in the points table. On the other hand, Otago Sparks have won all four of their matches and are second in the points table.
CM-W vs OS-W Probable Playing 11 today
Canterbury Magicians: Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Frances Mackay (c), Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Abigale Gerken, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Laura Hughes (wk), Emma Kench, Jessica Simmons
Otago Sparks: Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Olivia Gain, EJ Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, ME Loe
Match Details
Match: CM-W vs OS-W
Date & Time: December 26th 2021, 6:40 AM IST
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch has been a decent one to bat on. 145 and 137 have been the scores batting first at this venue in this tournament. More of the same can be expected from this game and a score of around 145-150 could be par.
Today’s CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Polly Inglis has looked in good touch with the bat, having scored 85 runs in four innings in this tournament.
Batters
Suzie Bates has batted superbly so far, amassing 170 runs in four innings, which includes two half-centuries.
All-rounders
Frances Mackay is in fabulous all-round form. She has smashed 153 runs and has picked up seven wickets with the ball.
Kate Ebrahim has chipped in well with both the bat and the ball. She has notched 71 runs and has taken six wickets so far.
Bowlers
Sophie Oldershaw seems to have bowled consistently in this competition. She has six wickets to her name.
Top 5 best players to pick in CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Frances Mackay (CM-W): 426 points
Suzie Bates (OS-W): 288 points
Kate Ebrahim (OS-W): 283 points
Sophie Oldershaw (OS-W): 220 points
Amy Satterthwaite (CM-W): 203 points
Important stats for CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Frances Mackay: 153 runs & 7 wickets
Amy Satterthwaite: 63 runs & 3 wickets
Suzie Bates: 170 runs
Kate Ebrahim: 71 runs & 6 wickets
CM-W vs OS-W Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Polly Inglis, Suzie Bates, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Frances Mackay, Melissa Banks, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw
Captain: Frances Mackay Vice-captain: Kate Ebrahim
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Polly Inglis, Suzie Bates, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Frances Mackay, EJ Carson, Melissa Banks, Sophie Oldershaw, ME Loe
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: Suzie Bates Vice-captain: Amy Satterthwaite