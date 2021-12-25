CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 Match 13

Canterbury Magicians will take on Otago Sparks in Match No. 13 of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

Canterbury Magicians have been inconsistent this season. Having won two games and lost two so far, they are fourth in the points table. On the other hand, Otago Sparks have won all four of their matches and are second in the points table.

CM-W vs OS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Canterbury Magicians: Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Frances Mackay (c), Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Abigale Gerken, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Laura Hughes (wk), Emma Kench, Jessica Simmons

Otago Sparks: Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Olivia Gain, EJ Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, ME Loe

Match Details

Match: CM-W vs OS-W

Date & Time: December 26th 2021, 6:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch has been a decent one to bat on. 145 and 137 have been the scores batting first at this venue in this tournament. More of the same can be expected from this game and a score of around 145-150 could be par.

Today’s CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Polly Inglis has looked in good touch with the bat, having scored 85 runs in four innings in this tournament.

Batters

Suzie Bates has batted superbly so far, amassing 170 runs in four innings, which includes two half-centuries.

All-rounders

Frances Mackay is in fabulous all-round form. She has smashed 153 runs and has picked up seven wickets with the ball.

Kate Ebrahim has chipped in well with both the bat and the ball. She has notched 71 runs and has taken six wickets so far.

Bowlers

Sophie Oldershaw seems to have bowled consistently in this competition. She has six wickets to her name.

Top 5 best players to pick in CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Frances Mackay (CM-W): 426 points

Suzie Bates (OS-W): 288 points

Kate Ebrahim (OS-W): 283 points

Sophie Oldershaw (OS-W): 220 points

Amy Satterthwaite (CM-W): 203 points

Important stats for CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Frances Mackay: 153 runs & 7 wickets

Amy Satterthwaite: 63 runs & 3 wickets

Suzie Bates: 170 runs

Kate Ebrahim: 71 runs & 6 wickets

CM-W vs OS-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks - Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Polly Inglis, Suzie Bates, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Frances Mackay, Melissa Banks, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw

Captain: Frances Mackay Vice-captain: Kate Ebrahim

Dream11 Team for Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks - Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Polly Inglis, Suzie Bates, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Frances Mackay, EJ Carson, Melissa Banks, Sophie Oldershaw, ME Loe

Captain: Suzie Bates Vice-captain: Amy Satterthwaite

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee