CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2022-23, Match 28

The Canterbury Magicians (CM-W) will take on the Otago Sparks (OS-W) in the 28th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, February 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction.

The Canterbury Magicians are second in the table with a win-loss record of 6-2 so far. They have already reached the knockout stages. The Otago Sparks, on the other hand, have won four and lost three, while one of their games was washed out. They are one spot below Canterbury and need to win at least one out of their next two matches to qualify for the knockouts.

CM-W vs OS-W Match Details, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23

The 28th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 between Canterbury Magicians and Otago Sparks will be played on February 4 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 2:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CM-W vs OS-W, Match 28, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23

Date & Time: February 4th 2023, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

CM-W vs OS-W Pitch Report

The track at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch has been a good one to bat on, with 144, 146, 101, and 156 being the first-innings scores in the four Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 matches that have been played at the venue. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

CM-W vs OS-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Canterbury Magicians: W, L, W, W, L

Otago Sparks: W, W, L, NR, W

CM-W vs OS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Canterbury Magicians team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Canterbury Magicians Probable Playing XI: Kate Anderson, Abigale Gerken, Laura Hughes (wk), Amy Satterthwaite (c), Natalie Cox, Fran Wilson, Jacinta Savage, Melissa Banks, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen.

Otago Sparks team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Otago Sparks Probable Playing XI: Bella James Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Felicity Leydon-Davis (c), Linsey Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, ME Loe.

Today’s CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Polly Inglis (7 innings, 82 runs, 2 catches, 3 stumpings)

Polly Inglis has batted well in the tournament, scoring 82 runs in seven innings. She has fared well behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Natalie Cox (8 matches, 148 runs)

Natalie Cox has mustered 148 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 88.62 in the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kate Ebrahim (8 matches, 227 runs, 10 wickets)

Kate Ebrahim has been effective with both the bat and ball. The Otago all-rounder has taken 10 wickets and scored 227 runs so far.

Top Bowler Pick

Gabby Sullivan (8 matches, 13 wickets)

Gabby Sullivan has been in magnificent bowling form. She has picked up 13 wickets from eight fixtures at an economy rate of 5.86.

CM-W vs OS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amy Satterthwaite (8 matches, 246 runs, 9 wickets)

Amy Satterthwaite has made a huge all-round impact. The veteran off-spinning all-rounder has scored 246 runs at a strike rate of 114.95. She has also picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.63.

Kate Anderson (8 matches, 308 runs, 1 wicket)

Kate Anderson has scored 308 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 110.00 in the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23. She also has one wicket to her name and at an economy rate of 7.12.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Amy Satterthwaite 246 runs & 9 wickets in 8 matches Kate Anderson 308 runs & 1 wicket in 8 matches Kate Ebrahim 227 runs & 10 wickets in 8 matches Gabby Sullivan 13 wickets in 8 matches Emma Black 10 wickets in 7 matches

CM-W vs OS-W match expert tips

Both teams have quality all-rounders in their ranks, and the likes of Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Anderson, Caitlin Blakely, and Kate Ebrahim will be the ones to watch out for in the CM-W vs OS-W game.

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Polly Inglis, Laura Hughes

Batters: Bella James, Kate Anderson (vc), Natalie Cox

All-rounders: Caitlin Blakely, Kate Ebrahim, Amy Satterthwaite (vc)

Bowlers: Emma Black, Melissa Banks, Gabby Sullivan

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Polly Inglis

Batters: Bella James, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox

All-rounders: Caitlin Blakely, Kate Ebrahim (c), Amy Satterthwaite

Bowlers: Emma Black, Sarah Asmussen, Gabby Sullivan (vc), Kirstie Gordon

Poll : 0 votes