CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 10

Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) will lock horns against Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) in the tenth match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One Day on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The Canterbury Magicians haven’t got off to a good start this season, losing both their games. They are currently third in the points table, and are looking to register their first victory of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Otago Sparks have had a fabulous start to their campaign,, having won both their matches. They are off to a perfect start, and are currently atop the table with 14 points. They will look forward to maintaining their winning momentum in this game.

CM-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Magicians Women

Frances Mackay (C), Emma Kench, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Abigale Gerken, Jacinta Savage, Kristy Nation, Laura Hughes (WK), Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen.

Otago Sparks Women

Suzie Bates (C), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis (WK), Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Bella James, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One Day 2021-22.

Date and Time: 20th November; 03.00 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Hagley Oval is a balanced one. The bowlers may get assistance from the track in the first half, while batters should get full value for their shots as the game progresses. The last three games played at this venue were won by the team batting second.

Today’s CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: She is a must-pick in the wicketkeeper section. She has scored 160 runs in two games, and will look to amass some more huge runs in this game.

Batters

Bella James: She could be a safe batting option for this game. She has scored 64 runs in two games in the tournament, at an average of 32.

Kristy Nation: She has the ability to play big shots and place the ball all around the ground. She has scored 71 runs so far in the tournament, and will look forward to adding more runs to her tally.

All-rounders

Kate Ebrahim: She is an excellent batting all-rounder for Sparks. She has mustered 118 runs in the tournament, at an average of 118, and has also picked up a wicket in two games.

Amy Satterthwaite: She is another must-pick from the all-rounder section who could fetch you plenty of points. She has smashed 183 runs in the tournament, and clipped five wickets as well.

Bowlers

Emma Black: She is a standout bowler for the Sparks, and cannot be overlooked for this game. She has chipped in with eight wickets so far, at an impressive economy rate of three.

Jessica Simmons: She has been bowling well in the tournament. She has been consistent with her lines and lengths, and will look to continue the same in this game as well.

Five best players to pick in CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

Amy Satterthwaite: 201 points.

Emma Black: 175 points.

Katey Martin: 165 points.

Kate Ebrahim: 143 points.

Molly Loe: 101 points.

Key stats for CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

Katey Martin: 2 matches, 160 runs.

Amy Satterthwaite: 2 matches, 183 runs, 5 wickets.

Kate Ebrahim: 2 matches, 118 runs, 1 wicket.

Emma Black: 2 matches, 8 wickets.

Polly Inglis: 2 matches, 68 runs.

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team - 1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Kristy Nation, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Jacinta Savage, Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Emma Black,

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite. Vice-Captain: Katey Martin.

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team - 2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Polly Inglis, Kristy Nation, Abigale Gerken, Bella James, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Frances Mackay, Jessica Simmons, Emma Black, Molly Loe.

Captain: Kate Ebrahim. Vice-Captain: Emma Black.

Edited by Bhargav