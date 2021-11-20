CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 12

Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) will lock horns with Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) in the 12th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One Day tournament on Monday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The Canterbury Magicians struggled in their previous game against the Sparks, managing only 197 runs. Though their bowlers managed to rattle the opposition's top order, they didn't have enough runs to win the game. They will now hope to bounce back in this game.

Meanwhile, Otago Sparks performed well in their last game, especially with the ball. They are presently atop the points table and are unbeaten. They will look to continue their winning momentum in this game.

CM-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Magicians Women

Frances Mackay (C), Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Abigale Gerken, Jacinta Savage, Kristy Nation, Laura Hughes (WK), Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen.

Otago Sparks Women

Suzie Bates (C), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin (WK), Bella James, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One Day 2021-22.

Date and Time: 21st November; 03.00 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval is a well-balanced one. The pacers are expected to dominate early on in the innings, while batters might find it easier to score as the game progresses.

Today's CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: She is a must-pick from the Sparks team for the wicketkeeper position. She has scored 180 runs in the tournament, and has also been involved in five dismissals.

Batters

Caitlin Blakely: She bats in the middle order, and can back the team with her batting prowess. She hammered 63 runs in her previous game, and will hope to maintain her form in this match.

Kristy Nation: She has scored 97 runs so far in the tournament, and will look forward to adding some more to her account. She bats in the lower-middle order, and could play the role of a finisher in this game.

All-rounders

Amy Satterthwaite: She is a must-pick from the Magicians for the all-rounder department. She is currently the top scorer in the league with 196 runs, and also has five wickets to her name.

Kate Ebrahim: She has been an outstanding batting all-rounder, scoring 184 runs in three games in the tournament. She can also contribute a few overs, and is a wise option for captain or vice-captain.

Bowlers

Emma Black: She has been an exceptional bowler so far in the tournament, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 3.87. She has the potential to dominate batters, and pick up key wickets for her team.

Jessica Simmons: She has been expensive with the ball, but has taken three wickets thus far. She is one of the top picks from the bowling department.

Five best players to pick in CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

Kate Ebrahim: 226 points.

Amy Satterthwaite: 220 points.

Katey Martin: 220 points.

Emma Black: 212 points.

Molly Loe: 167 points.

Key stats for CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

Katey Martin: 3 matches, 180 runs.

Amy Satterthwaite: 3 matches, 196 runs, 5 wickets.

Kate Ebrahim: 3 matches, 184 runs, 1 wicket.

Emma Black: 3 matches, 9 wickets.

Molly Loe: 3 matches, 5 wickets.

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction

CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Kristy Nation, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Abigale Gerken, Amy Satterthwaite, Hayley Jensen, Kate Ebrahim, Lea Tahuhu, Jessica Simmons, Emma Black.

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite. Vice-Captain: Caitlin Blakely.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Kristy Nation, Caitlin Blakely, Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Jacinta Savage, Kate Ebrahim, Eden Carson, Jessica Simmons, Emma Black, Molly Loe

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Kate Ebrahim. Vice-Captain: Katey Martin.

Edited by Bhargav