CM-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 25 – Jan 30, 2021

In the 25th match of the 2020-21 Women’s Super Smash, Canterbury Magicians will take on the Otago Sparks at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the Super Smash so far.

Canterbury Magicians have been in top form, garnering 22 points; they are currently placed second in the Super Smash points table. They have lost just two games and won five (one washout) to qualify for the Super Smash knockouts.

If the Frankie Mackay-led side win both their remaining Super Smash games, they could top the points table, which would ensure them a direct entry into the final.

On the other hand, Otago Sparks are lying at the bottom of the Super Smash points table. They have managed to win just two games while losing five.

They are on a three-match losing streak at the moment and face an uphill task against an in-form Canterbury side. Their Super Smash qualification hopes hang by a thread. as they need to win every game from here on and also need Auckland to lose all their games as well.

Women's Super Smash: Squads to choose from

Canterbury Magicians:

Frankie Mackay (c), Sarah Asmussen, Melissa Banks, Natalie Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes, Emma Kench, Kirsty Nation, Amy Satterthwaite, Jacinta Savage, Kate Sims, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu.

Otago Sparks:

Katey Martin (c), Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Saffron Wilson.

Predicted Playing XIs

Canterbury Magicians:

Frances Mackay (c), Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (wk), Gabby Sullivan, Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Sarah Asmussen, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks.

Otago Sparks:

Millie Cowan, Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (c & wk), Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Gemma Adams, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Saffron Wilson.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks.

Date: January 30th 2021, 8:10 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch has been a good one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, and the batters have been able to play on the up.

In four Super Smash games at this venue, the average score batting first has been around 127 runs, with teams batting first and chasing winning an equal number of games.

Women’s Super Smash T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CM-W vs OS-W)

Dream11 Team for Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks - Women’s Super Smash T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Polly Inglis, Katey Martin, Natalie Cox, Millie Cowan, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Frances Mackay, Gabby Sullivan, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Lea Tahuhu.

Captain: Frances Mackay. Vice-captain: Amy Satterthwaite.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Polly Inglis, Katey Martin, Natalie Cox, Caitlin Blakely, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Frances Mackay, Gemma Adams, Sarah Asmussen, Gabby Sullivan, Emma Black.

Captain: Frances Mackay. Vice-captain: Polly Inglis.