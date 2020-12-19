CM-W vs WB-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21 Match – December 20th, 2020

Canterbury will be high on confidence after registering consecutive wins in the tournament and are taking on Wellington in their home city. They have been sublime in the competition, and have won all four of their matches so far. They have 19 points and a net run rate of +1.75 to their name.
Wellington Women, however are on the opposite end of the spectrum. With just one win from 4 games, they are in the second last spot on the table.
Squads to choose from:
Canterbury Women
Frances Mackay, Emma Kench, Kate Ebrahim, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Kristy Nation, Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Amy Satterthwaite, Alice Mace Cochrane
Wellington Women:
Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Jessica McFayden, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Xara Jetly, Bethany Molony, Natasha Codyre, Kate Chandler, Antonia Hamilton, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, Deanna Doughty, Olivia Boivin, Natasha Codyre
Predicted Playing 11
Canterbury Women
Frances Mackay, Emma Kench, Kate Ebrahim, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Kristy Nation, Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen
Wellington Women
Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Jessica McFayden, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Xara Jetly, Bethany Molony, Natasha Codyre, Kate Chandler
Match Details
Match: Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women, Match 15
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Date and Time: 20th December, 2020, 2:30 AM IST
Pitch Report
The venue tends to favour batters in the second innings, while bowling sides get help in the first innings. The ideal choice for both the teams would be to chase the game after winning the toss.
CM-W vs WB-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFadyen, Natalie Cox, Kristie Nation, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Jacinta Savage, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Sarah Asmussen, Xara Jetley, Bethany Molony
Captain: Jacinta Savage, Vice-Captain: Jessica McFadyen
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFadyen, Natalie Cox, Kristie Nation, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Jacinta Savage, Kate Ebrahim, Maneka Singh, Sarah Asmussen, Xara Jetley, Bethany Molony
Captain: Rebecca Burns, Vice-Captain: Kate EbrahimPublished 19 Dec 2020, 15:51 IST