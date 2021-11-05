CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 3

The Canterbury Magicians (CM-W) will take on the Wellington Blaze (WB-W) in the third match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 on Saturday at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora.

Canterbury Magicians will enter the competition as the defending champions. They defeated Auckland Hearts in last season's final. They will hope to replicate last year's performance, and start the new season on a high note.

Wellington Blaze, meanwhile, finished fifth in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21 edition, with four victories in ten games. They have quality players in their ranks, and will look to make a strong start to their upcoming campaign.

CM-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Magicians

Frances Mackay (C), Emma Kench, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ibrahim, Natalie Cox, Kristy Nation, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (WK), Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen.

Wellington Blaze Women

Jess McFadyen (WK), Sophie Devine, Ameila Kerr, Maddy Green, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton (C), Jess Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Xara Jetly, Bethany Molony.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22.

Date and Time: 6th November; 03:00 AM IST.

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Mainpower Oval is a balanced one, providing equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. A total of around 250 runs could be a challenging one at this ground.

Today's CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jess McFadyen: She is the best option for the wicketkeeper position. She was amongst the top five run-scorers in the previous season, and will look to continue his form.

Batters

Rebecca Burns: Rebecca is a decent batter who scored key runs in the previous edition. She will look forward to repeating her performance in this game.

Natalie Cox: She could be a key batter for the Magicians. She scored 245 runs last season at a decent average.

All-rounders

Frances Mackay: She is a must-pick in the all-rounder category. She has been in good touch lately with the bat, and can also be handy with the ball.

Sophie Devine: She is an outstanding batting all-rounder who has the ability to score big. She scored 171 runs in just two games last season.

Bowlers

Sarah Asmussen: She is the leading bowler for Canterbury. She was their highest wicket-taker in the 2020-21 edition, and is expected to deliver once again.

Xara Jetly: She could be a key bowler for the Blaze. She has the ability to contain batters, and pick up crucial wickets.

Five best players to pick in CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Jess McFadyen (WB-W).

Rebecca Burns (WB-W).

Frances Mackay (CM-W).

Sophie Devine (WB-W).

Sarah Asmussen (CM-W).

Key stats for CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament.

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Today

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team - 1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jess McFadyen, Laura Hughes, Kristy Nation, Rebecca Burns, Natalie Cox, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Sarah Asmussen.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-Captain: Sarah Asmussen.

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jess McFadyen, Maddy Green, Kristy Nation, Rebecca Burns, Natalie Cox, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Gabby Sulivan, Xara Jetly, Sarah Asmussen.

Captain: Jess McFadyen. Vice-Captain: Frances Mackay.

