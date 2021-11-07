CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 4

Canterbury Magicians will face Wellington Blaze in the fourth match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 on Sunday at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora.

The Magicians didn't get off to a perfect start, as they suffered a 39-run defeat against Wellington Blaze. They failed to capitalise on the crucial moments, which led to their loss, but will now aim to make a strong comeback.

Wellington Blaze, meanwhile, performed admirably in both batting and bowling. They hammered 268 runs on the board before restricting the Magicians to 228. They will now look to replicate that performance, and grab another victory in this game.

CM-W vs WB-W Probable Playing 11s Today

Canterbury Magicians

Emma Kench, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Natalie Cox, Kristy Nation, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (WK), Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Abigale Gerken, Kate Sims, Jacinta Savage.

Wellington Blaze Women

Rebecca Burns, Jess McFadyen (WK), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (C), Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22.

Date and Time: 7th November; 03:00 AM IST.

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Mainpower Oval is a balanced one, providing equal assistance to both bowlers and batters. Batters find it easier to execute their shots in the initial stages, whereas the bowlers come into play in the second half of the game. A target of more than 250 runs will be a difficult one to achieve on this track.

Today's CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jess McFadyen: He is a safe option for the wicketkeeper position. She can open the innings and provide quick starts for her team.

Batters

Maddy Green: She is an excellent batter who played a brilliant 87-run knock in her previous match. She will look forward to maintaining that form in this game.

Kristy Nation: She is a lower-order batter who can score quick runs, and fetch you good points. She scored 37 runs in her last game, doing so at a decent strike rate.

All-rounders

Amy Satterthwaite: She is a must-pick in the all-rounder category. She scored 87 runs, and also picked up two wickets in her last game.

Amelia Kerr: She is an outstanding bowling all-rounder who has the potential to pick up key wickets. She took a five-wicket haul, and also scored some handy runs in her last game.

Bowlers

Leigh Kasperek: She could be a key bowler for the Blaze. She picked up a wicket, and scored some key runs in her last game.

Jessica Simmons: She is a safe option in the bowling department. She has the ability to contain the batters with her subtle variations.

Five best players to pick in CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 195 points.

Amy Satterthwaite: 175 points.

Maddy Green: 108 points.

Jessica Simmons: 81 points.

Jacinta Savage: 75 points.

Key stats for CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 1 match, 5 wickets,

Amy Satterthwaite: 1 match, 87 runs & 2 wickets,

Maddy Green: 1 match, 87 runs,

Rebecca Burns: 1 match, 47 runs,

Jacinta Savage: 1 match, 40 runs,

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Today

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion # 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jess McFadyen, Maddy Green, Kristy Nation, Rebecca Burns, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Jacinta Savage, Leigh Kasperek, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Sims.

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite. Vice-Captain: Maddy Green.

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jess McFadyen, Maddy Green, Kristy Nation, Georgia Plimmer, Abigale Gerken, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Melissa Banks, Leigh Kasperek, Jessica Simmons, Natasha Codyre.

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-Captain: Jess McFadyen.

