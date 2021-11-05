CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day match - November 6th, 2021

Canterbury Magicians Women and Wellington Blaze Women will square off in the fourth match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

Defending champion Canterbury Magicians enter the tournament with plenty of hope since they have several match-winners in all three departments.

Canterbury defeated Auckland Hearts in the final last season to bag the title. Lauren Down was exceptional with the willow while Jesse Prasad was superb with the ball. They would be keen to recreate similar performances.

Meanwhile, Wellington Blaze had a disastrous tournament last season with just four wins and a total of six defeats. They concluded the tournament with just 19 points. Wellington have made a few key changes to their squad this year and will be aiming to fire on all cylinders to have their hands on the silverware.

Keeper-batter Jessica McFadyen scored 397 runs for her side last season. She was the third-highest run-scorer overall last season. Maneka Singh supported her with the ball by picking up 10 wickets.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CM-W vs WB-W contest.

#3 Jess McFadyen (WB-W)

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield - Wellington Blaze v Northern Districts

Wellington Blaze opener Jess McFadyen played 10 innings last season and smacked 351 runs at a healthy average of 44, with 104* being her highest score. She also registered two half-centuries in the previous edition of the competition.

Interestingly, Jess was the lone performer with the willow for Wellington. The side failed badly as other batters couldn’t convert their starts into bigger ones. Wellington will be relying heavily on Jess yet again this season.

#2 Jesse Prasad (CM-W)

Super Smash - Blaze v Hearts

Jesse Prasad turned many games on its head with her impressive bowling efforts last season. She picked up 14 wickets at an average of 14.57, with her best bowling figures being 3/47. Prasad will continue to lead the bowling attack for the Magicians this year as well.

The Canterbury Magicians will need similar performances from Jesse Prasad this season as well to defend the title. She can also add some crucial runs with the willow, coming down the order.

#1 Lauren Down (CM-W)

England Women v New Zealand Women - One Day International

Auckland Hearts' top-order batter Lauren Down was exceptional with the willow last season, having amassed 351 runs at an average of 43.87. She can be pretty useful for the side if the chips are down early.

Down smacked the highest individual score of an unbeaten 104 as well. She has a good white-ball strike rate which makes her the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee