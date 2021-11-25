CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Women’s Super Smash match - November 26th, 2021

Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) and Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) will lock horns in the season opener of the Women's Super Smash at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

Wellington Blaze have won the title on 12 occasions so far, and will look to add to that tally this season. However, they will face strong resistance from Canterbury Magicians in their season opener.

Both the sides are pretty strong, with a lot of talented and experienced players in their ranks. Sophie Devine will lead the Wellington Blaze, and she is known for her match-winning prowess both as captain and all-rounder. Amy Satterthwaite's captaincy, meanwhile, will be interesting to watch out for in the Canterbury side.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CM-W vs WB-W contest.

#3 Amy Satterthwaite (CM-W)

WBBL - Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder

Amy Satterthwaite is known for her explosive batting at the top. She usually bats in as opener or No.3 batter. She can rotate the strike well when the chips are down, and can attack in the death overs.

She smacked a total of 364 runs in last season's Women's Super Smash tournament, at an average of 52. She will look for another strong campaign this season. Moreover, she rolled the arm, and picked up eight wickets in nine innings.

#2 Frances Mackay (CM-W)

Super Smash - Hinds vs Magicians

Canterbury Magicians' all-rounder Frances Mackay is one of the players to watch out for with both bat and ball. She bats as opener, and also bowls her full four-over quota. She can be expected to fetch a lot of fantasy points.

She scored 208 runs in 11 innings in the last season at a strike rate of over 100, and also picked the most wickets (20) in the tournament. She is a useful batter in both powerplay and middle overs, and a potent bowler at the death.

#1 Sophie Devine (WB-W)

WBBL - Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

Sophie Devine needs little introduction as a New Zealand top-order batter and all-rounder. She can turn games upside down with her top-class hitting, and beautiful variations with the ball in her arsenal.

Sophie Devine ended last season as the leading run-scorer with 434 runs in just eight innings at a whopping average of 62. She missed a few games last season due to fitness reasons. So she would be keen to do well this season. Moreover, she picked six wickets in the tournament as well.

