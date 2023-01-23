CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 22

Canterbury Magicians Women (CH-W) will take on Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) in match 22 of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Canterbury Magicians Women have won five of their last six matches in the tournament. Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, have won all of their last seven matches in the tournament.

Canterbury Magicians Women will try their best to win the match, but Wellington Blaze Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

CH-W vs WB-W Match Details

Match 22 of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on January 23 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs WB-W, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 22

Date and Time: January 23, 2023, 3.30 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The Basin Reserve in Wellington has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Wellington Blaze Women and Central Hinds Women, where a total of 210 runs were scored at a loss of three wickets in 26.5 overs.

CH-W vs WB-W Form Guide

CH-W - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

WB-W - Won 7 of their last 7 matches

CH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XI

CH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Laura Hughes (wk), Izzy Sharp, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Abigale Gerken, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen, and Melissa Banks.

WB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jessica McFadyen (wk), Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns (c), Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Nicole Baird, Xara Jetly, and Olivia Bolvin.

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Hughes

L Hughes, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. J McFayden is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Burns

R Burns and M Green are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Anderson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Satterthwaite

L Kasperek and A Satterthwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Kerr is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

L Tahuhu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Kerr and L Tahuhu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. G Sullivan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CH-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Satterthwaite

A Satterthwaite is one of the best players in Canterbury Magicians Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 607 points in the last six matches.

A Kerr

A Kerr is one of the best picks in Wellington Blaze Women's squad as she will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 583 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for CH-W vs WB-W, Match 22

A Kerr

A Satterthwaite

J Kerr

L Tahuhu

L Kasperek

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: J McFadyen, L Hughes

Batters: M Green, R Burns, K Anderson

All-rounders: A Kerr, A Satterthwaite, L Kasperek

Bowlers: L Tahuhu, J Kerr, G Sullivan

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J McFadyen

Batters: R Burns

All-rounders: A Kerr, A Satterthwaite, L Kasperek, N Baird

Bowlers: L Tahuhu, J Kerr, G Sullivan, M Banks, S Asmussen

