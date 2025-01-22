CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) square off against Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday, January 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Canterbury Magicians Women have won three of their last six matches. They won their last match against Northern Brave Women by four wickets. Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, have won four of their last six matches.

These two teams have played a total of 30 head-to-head matches. Canterbury Magicians Women have won 13 matches while Wellington Blaze Women have been victorious in 14 matches. Three matches were abandoned due to rain.

CM-W vs WB-W Match Details

The 22nd match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 22 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to begin at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CM-W vs WB-W, 22nd match

Date and Time: 22 January 2025, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve in Wellington is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in the second innings.

The last match played here was between Wellington Blaze Women and Auckland Hearts Women, where a total of 255 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

CM-W vs WB-W Form Guide

CM-W - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

WB-W - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

CM-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XI

CM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Kate Anderson, Jodie Dean, Madeline Penna, Isobel Sharp, Kate Ebrahim, Natalie Cox, Shikha Pandey, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (c & wk), Gabby Sullivan, and Sarah Asmussen.

WB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

A Kerr, R Burns, J Kerr, C King, J McFadyen (wk), X Jetly, S Mackinder, N Baird, G Sims, N Codyre, and R Bryant.

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J McFayden

J McFayden is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. L Hughes is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

K Anderson

R Burns and K Anderson are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Anderson will bat in the top order and is in superb form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. She has smashed 194 runs in the last six matches. J Dean is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Kerr

S Pandey and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Kerr will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has taken eight wickets and smashed 246 runs in the last six matches. M Brown is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Kerr

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Banks and J Kerr. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. J Kerr will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has scalped nine wickets and smashed 236 runs in the last six matches. X Jetly is another good bowler for today's match.

CM-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr is in top-notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

J Kerr

J Kerr is the most crucial pick from the Wellington Blaze Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs.

5 Must-Picks for CM-W vs WB-W, 22nd match

S Devine

A Kerr

J Kerr

K Anderson

S Pandey

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J McFayden

Batters: K Anderson

All-rounders: M Brown, S Pandey, S Devine, A Kerr, K Ebrahim

Bowlers: X Jetly, J Kerr, M Banks, S Asmussen

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Hughes

Batters: K Anderson, R Burns

All-rounders: M Brown, S Pandey, S Devine, A Kerr, K Ebrahim

Bowlers: X Jetly, J Kerr, M Banks

