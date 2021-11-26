CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 Match 1

Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) will lock horns with Wellington Women (WB-W) in the first match of the Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 on Friday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Canterbury Magicians will enter this tournament as one of the top title contenders. They lifted their fifth Super Smash title last season, and also looked great in the recent Hallyburton Johnshield Shield 2021. They have a bunch of experienced and talented players in their ranks, and are expected to continue their dominance this season too.

Meanwhile, Wellington Blaze are the most successful team in the Super Smash, with six trophies in their cabinet. They were defeated by the Magicians in the final last season. So they will eye a strong comeback this season, and start their campaign on a positive note.

CM-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Magicians Women

Frances Mackay (C), Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Abigale Gerken, Jacinta Savage, Kate Sims, Laura Hughes (WK), Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen.

Wellington Blaze Women

Leigh Kasperek, Jessica McFadyen (WK), Maddy Green (C), Deanna Doughty, Thamsyn Newton, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Amelia Kerr, Xara Jetly, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women, Women’s Super Smash T20.

Date and Time: 26th November; 07.40 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Hagley Oval is a balanced one. The pacers are expected to dominate early on, while batters might find it easy to score as the game progresses.

Today’s CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jess MacFadyen: He is a safe pick from the Wellington Blaze for the wicketkeeper position. She can perform decently behind the stumps, and also score key runs.

Batters

Maddy Green: She is a hard-hitting batter in the Blaze team who can smash the ball all over the park. She could be a good option as vice-captain for this match.

Kristy Nation: She bats in the lower-middle order for her team, and is a bonafide finisher. She had a decent run in the recent Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, and is expected to continue that form in this series.

All-rounders

Amy Satterthwaite: She is a must-pick from the Magicians team in the all-rounder category. She has been in terrific form in recent games, and will look to continue the same in this contest.

Amelia Kerr: She is a standout bowling all-rounder who has the potential to chip in with key wickets for her team. She has scalped ten wickets in her last two games, and will now look to replicate the same exploits in this match.

Bowlers

Leigh Kasperek: She is an experienced campaigner who can contain batters, and control the flow of runs. She can also score handy run, which makes her a top-pick for this game.

Jessica Simmons: She is another decent option in the bowling section. She could prove to be a key bowler for her team.

Five best players to pick in CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amy Satterthwaite (CM-W).

Amelia Kerr (WB-W).

Jacinta Savage(CM-W).

Maddy Green (WB-W).

Abigale Gerken (CM-W).

Key stats for CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament.

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jess MacFadyen, Maddy Green, Kristy Nation, Abigale Gerken, Thamsyn Newton, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Jacinta Savage, Leigh Kasperek, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen.

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite. Vice-Captain: Maddy Green.

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team -2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jess MacFadyen, Maddy Green, Kristy Nation, Rebecca Burns, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Jacinta Savage, Leigh Kasperek, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Maneka Singh.

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-Captain: Kristy Nation.

