CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23 Match 5

Canterbury Magicians (CM-W) will take on Wellington Blaze (WB-W) in the fifth game of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

The first game between the two teams was washed out. The forecast looks a little better for this clash. Wellington were unbeaten throughout the league phase last season (five wins and five no-results) before losing to Otago Sparks in the final. Meanwhile, Canterbury ended with the wooden spoon after managing just one win, five losses and four no-results.

CM-W vs WB-W, Match Details

The fifth game of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23 between Canterbury Magicians and Wellington Blaze will be played on November 20 at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora at 3 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CM-W vs WB-W

Date & Time: November 20, 2022; 3 am IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

Pitch Report

With overcast conditions expected, pacers could dominate proceedings. The ball could move around, and there could be a bit of bounce on offer. Historically, though, it has been a good batting surface. Last season, 267 and 207 were the two scores batting first here.

CM-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Magicians Team News

No major injury concerns

Canterbury Magicians Probable Playing XI

Frances Mackay (c), Laura Hughes (wk), Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Emma Kench, Melissa Banks, Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Jessica Simmons, Gabby Sullivan, Jodie Dean

Wellington Blaze Team News

No major injury concerns

Wellington Blaze Probable Playing XI

Jessica McFadyen (wk), Olivia Boivin, Rebecca Burns, Thamsyn Newton, Leigh Kasperek, Maneka Singh, Xara Jetly, Caitlin King, Deanna Doughty (c), Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler

Today’s CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jessica McFadyen

McFadyen has the knack of getting substantial runs. The WB-W wicketkeeper batter got 200 runs in six outings last season. She took four catches and effected one stumping.

Top Batter Pick

Georgia Plimmer

Plimmer got some good starts last season. She garnered 95 runs in four innings and is a key batter in WB-W’s line-up.

Top All-rounder Pick

Frances Mackay

Mackay played just three games last season but took three wickets and scored 49 runs. She has been a consistent performer in ODI and T20I cricket for New Zealand.

Top Bowler Pick

Xara Jetly

Jetly had a solid run last season. The 21-year-old off-spinner took nine scalps in five games at an economy rate of 4.08.

CM-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Leigh Kasperek

Kasperek is an impact player and could have a huge all-round impact. The 30-year-old off-spinning all-rounder took ten wickets in five games last season and scored 84 runs in four outings.

Kate Anderson

Anderson was the second-highest run-getter last season. She racked up 306 runs in six innings, striking at 108.51, and hit four half-centuries.

Five Must-picks with player stats for CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats from the 2021-22 Tournament)

Player Player Stats Frances Mackay 49 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Leigh Kasperek 84 runs & 10 wickets in 5 matches Kate Anderson 306 runs in 6 innings Xara Jetly 9 wickets in 5 matches Jessica McFadyen 200 runs in 6 matches

CM-W vs WB-W Match Expert Tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders, who could be key in this game. The likes of Leigh Kasperek, Frances Mackay and Jacinta Savage could be ones to watch out for.

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Dream11 Team for Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23

Wicketkeeper: Laura Hughes, Jessica McFadyen

Batters: Kate Anderson, Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer

All-rounders: Leigh Kasperek, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23

Wicketkeeper: Jessica McFadyen

Batters: Thamsyn Newton, Kate Anderson, Georgia Plimmer

All-rounders: Leigh Kasperek, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Deanna Doughty, Xara Jetly

Poll : 0 votes