Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) will take on Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) in the third match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora on Saturday, November 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Canterbury Magicians had a disappointing campaign last season when they finished bottom of the standings, managing to win only one out of their 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Wellington Blaze finished the group stage at the top of the table last season, winning five out of their 10 matches.

CM-W vs WB-W Match Details

The third match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield will be played on November 19 at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora. The match is set to take place at 3:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CM-W vs WB-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 3

Date and Time: 19th November 2022, 3:00 am IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

CM-W vs WB-W Pitch Report

Mainpower Oval is a batting-friendly venue, which will also assist the spinners. The pacers will have to bowl tight lines to avoid getting hit while the spinners can pick up crucial wickets in the middle phase. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by teams bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 197

Average second innings score: 185

CM-W vs WB-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Canterbury Magicians Women: NR-L-NR-L-W

Wellington Blaze Women: L-W-L-NR-NR

CM-W vs WB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

CM-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CM-W Probable Playing 11

Frances Mackay (C), Laura Hughes (WK), Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Emma Kench, Melissa Banks, Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Jodie Dean

WB-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

WB-W Probable Playing 11

Olivia Boivin, Jessica McFadyen (WK), Rebecca Burns, Thamsyn Newton, Leigh Kasperek, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty, Xara Jetly, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jessica McFadyen (6 matches, 200 runs, Strike Rate: 61.91)

McFadyen was one of the best wicket-keeper batters in the tournament last season and will look to emulate a similar track record this time around. She accumulated 200 runs at a strike rate of 61.91 in six matches last season.

Top Batter pick

Rebecca Burns (6 matches, 102 runs, Strike Rate: 69.86)

Burns is a solid middle-order batter who scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 69.86 in six outings for Wellington Blaze last season.

Top All-rounder pick

Leigh Kasperek (5 matches, 84 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 60.86 and Economy Rate: 4.50)

Kasperek can help you earn some valuable fantasy points with her all-round skills. She scored 84 runs and also picked up 10 wickets in five matches.

Top Bowler pick

Lea Tahuhu (2 matches, 46 runs, Strike Rate: 124.32)

Tahuhu will lead Canterbury's bowling attack on Saturday.

She also possesses the ability to bat in the lower middle order and also scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 124.32 in two matches last season.

CM-W vs WB-W match captain and Vice-captain choices

Frances Mackay

Mackay should be the number-one choice to lead your fantasy team on Saturday. She scored 49 runs and also struck three wickets in three matches last season.

Jacinta Savage

Savage is a splendid all-round who can single-handedly win matches for her team. She scored 133 runs and also scalped eight wickets in eight games last season.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jessica McFadyen: 200 runs in 6 matches

Rebecca Burns: 102 runs in 6 matches

Leigh Kasperek: 84 runs and 10 wickets in 5 matches

Frances Mackay: 49 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

Jacinta Savage: 133 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches

CM-W vs WB-W match expert tips

Frances Mackay could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Laura Hughes, Jessica McFadyen

Batters: Thamsyn Newton, Kate Anderson, Rebecca Burns

All-rounders: Leigh Kasperek, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Xara Jetly

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Laura Hughes

Batters: Natalie Cox, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King

All-rounders: Leigh Kasperek, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Deanna Doughty, Maneka Singh

