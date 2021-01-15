CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 17 – Jan 16, 2021

Two in-form teams, Canterbury Magicians and Wellington Blaze, will battle it out in the 17th match of the Women’s Super Smash at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The two teams occupy the top two positions in the Super Smash points table

Canterbury Magicians have been in solid form during the Super Smash, winning three of their five games, while one was washed out. Their only loss in the Super Smash came against Auckland.

The Magicians have accumulated 14 points and are currently second in the Super Smash points table. A win in this game will help them get past Wellington and move top of the heap..

On the other hand, Wellington Blaze have been in absolutely smashing form in the Super Smash. Barring the game against Northern Spirit, which they lost off the final ball, they have brushed aside every other opponent in the tournament. Thus, it may not be wrong to say that the Blaze start this Super Smash game as the favourites.

Canterbury Magicians are marginally ahead in their head-to-head record against Wellington Blaze, winning 10 of 19 games between the pair.

Super Smash: Squads to choose from

Canterbury Magicians:

Frankie Mackay, Sarah Asmussen, Nat Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes, Missy Banks, Kirsty Nation, Amy Satterthwaite, Jacinta Savage, Kate Sims, Gabby Sullivan, Kristy Havill, Emma Kench.

Wellington Blaze:

Jess McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Thamsyn Newton.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Canterbury Magicians:

Frances Mackay (c), Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Kirsty Nation, Gabby Sullivan, Emma Kench, Laura Hughes (wk), Sarah Asmussen, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks.

Wellington Blaze:

Sophie Devine, Maddy Green (c), Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Rebecca Burns, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Maneka Singh, Georgia Plimmer.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze

Date: January 16th 2021, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pitch Report

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch has produced some excellent tracks in the Super Smash. The batters have enjoyed the conditions while there has been something for the bowlers as well. 140-145 runs could be a par total on this track.

Women’s Super Smash T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CM-W vs WB-W)

Dream11 Team for Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze - Women’s Super Smash.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Hughes, Emma Kench, Rebecca Burns, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Thamsyn Newton, Gabby Sullivan, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laura Hughes, Natalie Cox, Georgia Plimmer, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Thamsyn Newton, Sarah Asmussen, Gabby Sullivan, Leigh Kasperek.

Captain: Frances Mackay. Vice-captain: Amy Satterthwaite.