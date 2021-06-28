COB vs BLB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Hungary match - June 29th, 2021

The Cobra Cricket Club lock horns with Blinders Blizzards in Match No. 7 & 8 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 on Tuesday.

The Cobra Cricket Club finished as runners-up in ECS T10 Hungary 2020 and boast the most experienced side this time around. On the other hand, Blinders Blizzards are the second string of Budapest Blinders players.

Cobra Cricket Club are yet to play a game this season whereas Blinders Blizzards have lost both of their opening games and will be keen to bounce back.

On that note, let's have a look at three players who can be captain and vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Hungary 2021 clash.

Blinders Blizzards skipper Sachin Chauhan has been a fixture in the Hungarian cricket scene for the last six seasons. But the right-handed batsman has scored only 41 runs in the first two games of ECS T10 Hungary 2021. Nevertheless, he is an experienced campaigner and will look to come good in the coming games.

#2 Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan is the vice-captain and ex-captain of the Cobra Cricket Club as well as the founder of the club. Satyadeep scored 269 runs in 11 games for the club in the previous seasons. He is a wicket-keeper batsman by nature.

All eyes will be on the experienced figure as he will have a crucial role in guiding his team to go one step further this time. He is a top pick for your Dream11 team as the Cobra Cricket Club make their first appearance in this edition of ECS T10 Hungary.

#1 Omer Zahid

Right-arm medium pacer Omer Zahid started his ECS T10 Hungary 2021 campaign on a great note. Despite the Blinders Blizzards having a bizarre start, he has made his presence felt with the ball.

Zahid has picked up five wickets from the first two games, including four wickets in the season opener against the Budapest Blinders. With Omer Zahid being in great touch, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee