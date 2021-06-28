COB vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Hungary - June 29, 2021

Cobra Cricket Club and Blinders Blizzards will clash in the seventh and eighth matches of ECS T10 Hungary at GB Oval, Szodliget, on Tuesday.

Blinders Blizzards were on the backfoot right from the first ball of the tournament and went on to suffer two back-to-back defeats against Budapest Blizzards. Blinders will aim to register wins before it gets too late in this short event.

Meanwhile, last season’s runners-up, Cobra Cricket Club, will be raring to go into the competition after their close defeat to Royal Tigers CC in the grand finale last year. They have impressive performers on their side and will look to make their mark right from the first game.

Squads to choose from

Cobra Cricket Club

Anuj Kumar, Jogi Sehgal, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Achuk Singh, Amal Jacob, Arun Venkatarajan, Ashu Mathur, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Cicil Kurian, Duncan Shoebridge, Srinivas Mandali, Deepak Mallappa, Hafeez Ullah, Rahul Wasnik, Ravi Yadav, Sanjay Kumar, Satish Inakoti, Sheikh Rasik, Vishnu Vasudev, Amit Pandey, Kailash Chander, Nitin Narve, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

Blinders Blizzards

Amjad Aziz, Muhammad Uzair, Anup Gupta, Ishfaq Bhat, Onur Ozkul, Usama Kajla, Ehsan Sherani, Jassi Singh, Kamran Wahid, Omer Zahid, Mehraj Haris, Ali Shan, Hasnain Meer, Hemanth Perumal, Rahul Goyal, Madhav Gupta, Sachin Chauhan, Zubair Muzaffar Bhat

Probable Playing XIs

Cobra Cricket Club

Jogi Sehgal (c), Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan (wk), Vishnu Vasudev, Anuj Kumar, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Shiekh Rasik, Ashutosh Mathur, Sanjay Kumar, Hafeez Ullah, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Amal Jacob

Blinders Blizzards

Anup Gupta, Sachin Chauhan (c) (wk), Zubair Muzaffar Bhat, Amjad Aziz, Rahul Goyal, Omer Zahid, Jassi Singh, Muhammad Uzair, Kamran Wahid, Madhav Gupta, Onur Ozkul

Match Details

Match: Cobra Cricket Club vs Blinders Blizzards, Match 7 & 8

Date and Time (IST): 29th June, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch report

The astroturf used at GB Oval, Szodliget, is behaving quite differently from the ones that were used in other ECS tournaments. Usually, the green turf assists batsmen but in this tournament, the track has a lot of bounce and is also extracting a lot of turn for spinners.

Batsmen will need to bide some time before shifting gears. As witnessed on Day 1, first innings scores will hover around 70-80.

ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (COB vs BLB)

COB vs BLB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Chauhan, Anup Gupta, Shiekh Rasik, Muhammad Uzair, Amjad Aziz, Jogi Sehgal, Vishnu Vasudev, Rahul Goyal, Omer Zahid, Kamran Wahid, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka

Captain: Omer Zahid Vice-captain: Amjad Aziz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Anup Gupta, Shiekh Rasik, Muhammad Uzair, Amjad Aziz, Anuj Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Rahul Goyal, Omer Zahid, Kamran Wahid, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka

Captain: Rahul Goyal Vice-captain: Anup Gupta

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee