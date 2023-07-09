COB vs RF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECS Hungary T10, Match 34

Cobra CC (COB) will take on Royal Falcons (RF) in the 34th match of ECS Hungary T10 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary on Sunday, July 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the COB vs RF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Cobra CC began the season with a couple of victories and have won three of their first five games. They will look to click in a unit to move into the top three in the points table after Hafeez Ullah, Sheikh Rasik, Sanjay Kumar, and Usama Muhammad perform in patches for them. Meanwhile, Royal Falcons have lost all two matches they have played so far and are looking for their first victory of the tournament.

COB vs RF Match Details

The 34th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will be played on July 9 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary. The game is set to take place at 06:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COB vs RF, Match 34, ECS Hungary T10

Date and Time: July 9, 2023, 06:45 pm IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary

COB vs RF Pitch Report

The track at the GB Oval in Hungary looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. The team that wins the toss should bat first with the intent to get enough runs on the board.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by the team batting first: 1

Matches won by the team bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 112

Average 2nd innings score: 112

COB vs RF Probable Playing XI

COB Playing XI

No injury updates

Hafeez Ullah, Sheikh Rasik (c), Sanjay Kumar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Usama Muhammad, Ashutosh Mathur, Shaharyar Butt, Amal Jacob, Anuj Kumar, Vishnu Vasudev, Arun Venkataraman

RF Playing XI

No injury updates

Patel Priteshkumar, Jameel Ahmed, Abhijith Jayakumar, Stanzin Namgail, Gabor Torok, Sheharyar Arif, Fayaz Khan (c&wk), Ghilman Anjum, Ikram Hafeez, Pankaj Kumar, Gopal Tripathi

Today’s COB vs RF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team as he is expected to play well in today's match.

Top Batter Pick

Usama Muhammad (55 runs in 5 games, Average: 13.75)

Usama Muhammad has scored 55 runs at an average of 13.75 and a strike rate of 229.75 in five matches. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sanjay Kumar (80 runs & 7 wickets in 5 games)

Sanjay Kumar has had success with both the bat and the ball so far in the competition and will look to keep up his form in the upcoming game, making him a valuable addition to your fantasy team for this match.

He has scored 80 runs at an average of 20.00 while taking seven wickets at an average of 11.14 in five games.

Top Bowler Pick

Amal Jacob (Two wickets in 4 games; Average: 30.00)

Amal Jacob will lead the Cobra CC bowling attack in the upcoming match, having picked up two wickets in four games at an economy rate of 10.00. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

COB vs RF match captain and vice-captain choices

Shiekh Rasik

Shiekh Rasik has impressed with his all-round exploits in the competition. He's the third-leading run scorer in the tournament for his side with 57 runs at an average of 57.00 and has taken one wicket in two games and would be an excellent choice for captaincy in today's game.

Shakir Ullah

Shakir Ullah is a technical-style batter and has also been a part-time bowler for his side. He has scored 81 runs at an average of 13.50 in eight games. That makes him the perfect choice for the role of vice-captaincy for today's outing.

5 Must-picks for COB vs RF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Gilman Anjum

Ikram Hafeez

Shaharyar Butt

Amal Jacob

Pankaj Kumar

COB vs RF match expert tips

Sanjay Kumar is one of the best all-rounders from the Cobra CC side and has been a consistent performer in this tournament. He has scored 80 runs at a strike rate of 150.94 and has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 11.14 in five games.

COB vs RF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

COB vs RF Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan

Batters: Usama Muhammad, J Ahmed

All-rounders: Sanjay Kumar, Shiekh Rasik, H Ullah, A Jayakumar, S Butt

Bowlers: Amal Jacob, A Mathur, S Namgail

COB vs RF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

COB vs RF Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan

Batters: Usama Muhammad, J Ahmed

All-rounders: Sanjay Kumar, Shiekh Rasik, H Ullah, A Jayakumar, S Butt

Bowlers: Arun Venkatarajan, A Mathur, S Namgail

