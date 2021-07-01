COB vs ROT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Hungary match - July 2, 2021

The Royal Tigers will lock horns with the Cobra Cricket Club in matches No. 17 and 18 of ECS T10 Hungary 2021 on Friday.

The Tigers have looked like a dominant force with 4 wins and just two losses in the six games they have contested. The Cobra Cricket Club have the same record as their upcoming opponents in the tournament.

Both teams have eight points to their credit. The Tigers are established in the second position while the Cobra Cricket Club are down by one spot in third with a slightly lower net run rate than their opponents.

Both teams have already constructed a safety net around their qualification, and the fight will be for a finish in the top two.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team when the two sides meet in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021.

#3 Zeeshan Khan

Tigers’ all-rounder Zeeshan Khan is in searing form with the bat in this year’s edition of the ECS T10 Hungary. Being the highest run-getter for his side, he has amassed 190 runs in six games at an average of 47.5 and a strike rate of 202.12.

Zeeshan is also the third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. Moreover, his medium pace has been effective as he has managed to pick up three wickets in the same number of innings.

#2 Khaibar Deldar

(Image Courtesy: ECN)

Tigers’ skipper Khaibar Deldar has found some form in the latter stages of ECS T10 Hungary 2021. His knocks of 32 off 14 balls and 39 off 15 deliveries make him a serious threat for the bowlers.

A proven power-hitter for the Tigers, Deldar is expected to deliver a few more match-winning performances in the upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021.

#1 Sheikh Rasik

All-rounder Sheikh Rasik has been the top performer for the Cobra Cricket Club with both bat and ball. He is both the leading run-scorer and highest wicket-taker for his team thus far in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021.

Rasik has aggregated 198 runs in just six innings at an average of almost 50 and a strike rate shooting at 232.94. He has justified his tag as an all-rounder with significant contributions, with seven wickets to his name thus far.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar