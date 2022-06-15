COB vs ROT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Hungary 2022, Matches 9 & 10

The Cobra Cricket Club (COB) will take on the Royal Tigers (ROT) in back-to-back ECS T10 Hungary 2022 matches at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Wednesday, 15 June.
The Cobra Cricket Club have won two in two and are currently second in the points table. The Royal Tigers, meanwhile, occupy the top spot with a win-loss record of 3-1.
COB vs ROT Probable Playing 11 today
Cobra Cricket Club: Jogi Sehgal, Muhammad Soban, Shiekh Rasik (c & wk), Hafeez Ullah, Sanjay Kumar, Usman Muhammad, Muhammad Burhan, Vishnu Vasudev, Adeebuddin, Arun Venkatarajan, Zoltan Marosy.
Royal Tigers: Zeeshan Khan, Anuj Khanna, Harsh Mandhyan (c & wk), Abdul Mannan, Khaibar Deldar, Zahir Safi, Akramullah Malikzada, Sai Goutham, Waqar Mehmood, Hemanth Muruga, Venkata Narashiman.
Match Details
COB vs ROT, Matches 9 and 10, ECS T10 Hungary 2022
Date & Time: June 15th 2022, 12 & 2 PM IST
Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget
Pitch Report
The pitch at the GB Oval in Szodliget is an excellent one to bat on. After eight ECS T10 Hungary 2022 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is about 102 runs.
Today’s COB vs ROT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Harsh Mandhyan is currently the tournament's top run-scorer with 98 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 163.33.
Batter
Jogi Sehgal has amassed 70 runs at a strike rate of 250 in the ECS T10 Hungary 2022. He has hit eight sixes so far.
All-rounder
Zeeshan Khan has made an impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 81 runs and picked up seven wickets in four games.
Bowler
Sai Goutham has bowled five overs in four ECS T10 Hungary 2022 games, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 9.00.
Top 5 best players to pick in COB vs ROT Dream11 Prediction Team
Zeeshan Khan (ROT): 402 points
Khaibar Deldar (ROT): 322 points
Harsh Mandhyan (ROT): 211 points
Jogi Sehgal (COB): 133 points
Muhammad Burhan (COB): 89 points
Important stats for COB vs ROT Dream11 Prediction Team
Zeeshan Khan: 81 runs & 7 wickets
Khaibar Deldar: 54 runs & 6 wickets
Harsh Mandhyan: 98 runs
Jogi Sehgal: 70 runs
Muhammad Burhan: 2 wickets
COB vs ROT Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Hungary 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Jogi Sehgal, Usman Muhammad, Zeeshan Khan, Adeebuddin, Muhammad Burhan, Abdul Mannan, Arun Venkatarajan, Akramullah Malikzada, Sai Goutham.
Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Jogi Sehgal.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harsh Mandhyan, Shiekh Rasik, Khaibar Deldar, Jogi Sehgal, Usman Muhammad, Zeeshan Khan, Muhammad Burhan, Abdul Mannan, Arun Venkatarajan, Akramullah Malikzada, Sai Goutham.
Captain: Khaibar Deldar. Vice-captain: Usman Muhammad.