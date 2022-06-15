COB vs ROT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Hungary 2022, Matches 9 & 10

The Cobra Cricket Club (COB) will take on the Royal Tigers (ROT) in back-to-back ECS T10 Hungary 2022 matches at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Wednesday, 15 June.

The Cobra Cricket Club have won two in two and are currently second in the points table. The Royal Tigers, meanwhile, occupy the top spot with a win-loss record of 3-1.

COB vs ROT Probable Playing 11 today

Cobra Cricket Club: Jogi Sehgal, Muhammad Soban, Shiekh Rasik (c & wk), Hafeez Ullah, Sanjay Kumar, Usman Muhammad, Muhammad Burhan, Vishnu Vasudev, Adeebuddin, Arun Venkatarajan, Zoltan Marosy.

Royal Tigers: Zeeshan Khan, Anuj Khanna, Harsh Mandhyan (c & wk), Abdul Mannan, Khaibar Deldar, Zahir Safi, Akramullah Malikzada, Sai Goutham, Waqar Mehmood, Hemanth Muruga, Venkata Narashiman.

Match Details

COB vs ROT, Matches 9 and 10, ECS T10 Hungary 2022

Date & Time: June 15th 2022, 12 & 2 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The pitch at the GB Oval in Szodliget is an excellent one to bat on. After eight ECS T10 Hungary 2022 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is about 102 runs.

Today’s COB vs ROT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Harsh Mandhyan is currently the tournament's top run-scorer with 98 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 163.33.

Batter

Jogi Sehgal has amassed 70 runs at a strike rate of 250 in the ECS T10 Hungary 2022. He has hit eight sixes so far.

All-rounder

Zeeshan Khan has made an impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 81 runs and picked up seven wickets in four games.

Bowler

Sai Goutham has bowled five overs in four ECS T10 Hungary 2022 games, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 9.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in COB vs ROT Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Khan (ROT): 402 points

Khaibar Deldar (ROT): 322 points

Harsh Mandhyan (ROT): 211 points

Jogi Sehgal (COB): 133 points

Muhammad Burhan (COB): 89 points

Important stats for COB vs ROT Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Khan: 81 runs & 7 wickets

Khaibar Deldar: 54 runs & 6 wickets

Harsh Mandhyan: 98 runs

Jogi Sehgal: 70 runs

Muhammad Burhan: 2 wickets

COB vs ROT Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Hungary 2022)

Dream11 Team for Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers - ECS T10 Hungary 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Jogi Sehgal, Usman Muhammad, Zeeshan Khan, Adeebuddin, Muhammad Burhan, Abdul Mannan, Arun Venkatarajan, Akramullah Malikzada, Sai Goutham.

Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Jogi Sehgal.

Dream11 Team for Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers - ECS T10 Hungary 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harsh Mandhyan, Shiekh Rasik, Khaibar Deldar, Jogi Sehgal, Usman Muhammad, Zeeshan Khan, Muhammad Burhan, Abdul Mannan, Arun Venkatarajan, Akramullah Malikzada, Sai Goutham.

Captain: Khaibar Deldar. Vice-captain: Usman Muhammad.

