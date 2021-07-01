COB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary Matches 17 & 18 - July 02, 2021

The Cobra Cricket Club will be up against the Royal Tigers in back-to-back ECS T10 Hungary matches at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Friday.

Cobra Cricket Club are having a decent ECS T10 Hungary so far. They have won four out of their six matches and are currently placed in third spot in the points table. Cobra Cricket Club defeated United Csalad by seven wickets in their last match.

The Royal Tigers, on the other hand, have also managed to pick up four wins from their six matches. They currently find themselves second in the standings, just two points adrift of table-toppers Budapest Blinders, who have played two games more. The Royal Tigers will head into Friday's ECS T10 Hungary double-header on the back of a 51-run loss at the hands of Budapest Blinders.

Both teams have some quality players on their side and we can expect two thrilling ECS T10 Hungary contests at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Cobra Cricket Club

Nitin Narve, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Jogi Sehgal (C), Satish Inakoti, Anuj Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (WK), Ashu Mathur, Kailash Chander, Srinivas Mandali, Achuk Singh, Duncan Shoebridge, Arun Venkatarajan, Shiekh Rasik, Ravi Yadav, Rahul Wasnik, Cicil Kurian, Amit Pandey, Amal Jacob, Hafeez Ullah, Deepak Mallappa and Mohmand Rahmatullah.

Royal Tigers

Sufiyan Mohammed, Habib Deldar, Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja (C), Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar, Khaibar Deldar, Tonmoy Gomes, Akram Malik, Stan Ahuja (WK), Abhishek Kheterpal, Safi Zahir, Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Venkata Narashiman, Emad Khan and Rabin Momin.

Probable Playing XIs

Cobra Cricket Club

Jogi Sehgal (C), Anuj Kumar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (WK), Shiekh Rasik, Vishnu Vasudev, Sanjay Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Amal Jacob, Satish Inakoti.

Royal Tigers

Marc Ahuja (C), Harsh Mandhyan, Stan Ahuja (WK), Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Akram Malik, Rabin Momin, Tonmoy Gomes, Zeeshan Khan.

Match Details

Matches: Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers, 17th & 18th matches, ECS T10 Hungary

Date & Time: 2nd July 2021, 12:30 PM 02:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the GB Oval has favored the batsmen in the last couple of ECS T10 hungary matches. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will get full value for their shots on this ground, which has relatively shorter boundaries. But the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Anything above 120 should be a good first innings score at the venue. Both teams will want to bat first and put up healthy scores on the board upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (COB vs ROT)

COB vs ROT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Hungary

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Stan Ahuja, Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Jogi Sehgal, Shiekh Rasik, Satish Inakoti, Abhishek Kheterpal, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Akram Malik, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman.

Captain: Shiekh Rasik. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Anuj Kumar, Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Shiekh Rasik, Sanjay Kumar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Akram Malik, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman.

Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Shiekh Rasik.

Edited by Samya Majumdar