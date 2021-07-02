COB vs UCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Hungary match - July 3rd, 2021

The Cobra Cricket Club meet the United Csalad in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 at GB Oval on Saturday.

The Cobra Cricket Club finished third in the standings with 10 points. Meanwhile, United Csalad finished fourth with eight points. Both teams are coming off wins in their previous ECS T10 Hungary 2021 matches.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the Eliminator in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021.

#3 Bhavani Prasad Adapaka

Off-spinner Bhavani Prasad Adapaka has picked up seven wickets in the ongoing ECS T10 Hungary, playing for the Cobra Cricket Club. He has best figures of 3/19 against the very same opponent — United Csalad.

#2 Vinoth Ravindran

United Csalad captain Vinoth Ravindran has been in magnificent form with the bat this season. With 273 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 227.50, he is the leading run-scorer for his team.

Ravindran is also the second-highest run-scorer in ECS T10 Hungary 2021. Vinoth has a couple of 50s and three 30s to his name, with a top score of 78 against the Royal Tigers.

#1 Sheikh Rasik

Cobra Cricket Club all-rounder Sheikh Rasik is having a brilliant run in ECS T10 Hungary 2021. He is the tournament's leading run-scorer with 274 runs at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 226.44. Sheikh Rasik has two fifties to his credit, with an unbeaten 61 as his best score.

Moreover, Rasik has also picked up nine wickets and is the highest wicket-taker for his side. He has best figures of 3/9 against the Blinders Blizzards.

In the last league stage match that the Cobra Cricket Club played, Rasik displayed his all-round abilities. Against the Royal Tigers, he scored a 21-ball 43 and then picked up 1/13 off his two overs.

