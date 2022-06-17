COB vs UCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Hungary, Eliminator

The Cobra Cricket Club will take on United Csalad in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Hungary at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Saturday.

Cobra Cricket Club have had a decent season and finished the league season in third place. They won five of their eight matches, and finished with 10 points, just two short of the top-two places occupied by the Royal Tigers and Budapest Blinders.

Meanwhile, United Csalad have won just three of their eight matches all season. They finished ahead of the Debrecen Vikings, who ended at the bottom with no wins. United Csalad collected six points throughout the league phase.

COB vs UCB Probable Playing 11 Today

COB XI

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Shiekh Rasik, Hafeez Ullah, Jogi Sehgal, Sanjay Kumar, Srinivas Mandali, Muhammad Burhan, Ashutosh Mathur, Bhavani Prasad, Arun Venkatrajan, Satish Inakoti

UCB XI

Vinoth Ravindran, Tejendra Varma (wk), Anil Pattanaik (c), Ashrith Darapureddy, Amit Parihar, Jack Murrell, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Izharullah Kokihil, Jayanth Vallurupalli, Francis Farrell, Saurabh Mehta

Match Details

COB vs UCB, ECS T10 Hungary, Eliminator

Date and Time: 18th June, 2022, 12:00 PM

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The track at the GB Oval will assist the batters more. It is a more than decent surface to bat on and bowlers will have a hard time to pick up wickets. With that being said, however, the last few matches have been low-scoring games.

Today’s COB vs UCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ashwathnarayan is expected to be a good choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 192.10.

Batters

V Vasudev has scored 41 runs for his side and has also been influential with the ball. He has picked up five wickets so far.

All-rounders

A Darapureddy is expected to be instrumental for United Csalad. He can contribute on multiple fronts. He is their highest scorer with 174 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 153.98. He has also taken 10 wickets and should be the definite captaincy pick for your COB vs UCB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Rasik is another great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score important runs in the middle order and can strike the ball hard. Rasik is the top-scorer for Cobra Cricket Club and has scored 172 runs in five innings at an average of 43 and a strike rate of over 186. He has also taken four wickets.

Bowlers

B Adapaka is the second-highest wicket-taker for Cobra CC with six wickets. He could end up having a great game here.

Top 5 best players to pick in COB vs UCB Dream11 prediction team

A Darapureddy (UCB) – 724 points

S Rasik (COB) – 644 points

V Vasudev (COB) – 353 points

B Adapaka (COB) – 327 points

V Ravindran (UCB) – 310 points

Important stats for COB vs UCB Dream11 prediction team

A Darapureddy: 174 runs and 10 wickets

S Rasik: 172 runs and 4 wickets

V Vasudev: 41 runs and 5 wickets

B Adapaka: 6 wickets

V Ravindran: 139 runs

COB vs UCB Dream11 Prediction Today

COB vs UCB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ashwathnarayan, V Vasudev, V Ravindran, A Sreedharakurup, A Darapureddy, S Rasik, B Adapaka, A Mathur, J Vallurupalli, F Farrell, I Kokihil

Captain: A Darapureddy, Vice-Captain: S Rasik

COB vs UCB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ashwathnarayan, V Vasudev, V Ravindran, J Sehgal, A Darapureddy, S Rasik, M des Fontaine, B Adapaka, A Mathur, J Vallurupalli, F Farrell

Captain: V Ravindran, Vice-Captain: B Adapaka

