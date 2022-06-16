COB vs UCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Hungary, Match 13 and 14

The Cobra Cricket Club will take on United Csalad in the 13th and 14th matches of the ECS T10 Hungary at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Thursday.

Cobra Cricket Club and United Csalad Budapest have had similar campaigns so far. Both sides have played four matches and have won three games each.

Cobra are second in the table with six points and a net run rate of +2.576 while United Csalad are third with the same number of points and a net run rate of +1.817.

The Cobra Cricket Club registered successive wins against the Royal Tigers in their recent encounters. Meanwhile, United Csalad defeated the Debrecen Vikings twice.

COB vs UCB Probable Playing 11 Today

COB XI

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Shiekh Rasik, Hafeez Ullah, Jogi Sehgal, Sanjay Kumar, Srinivas Mandali, Muhammad Burhan, Ashutosh Mathur, Bhavani Prasad, Arun Venkatrajan, Satish Inakoti

UCB XI

Vinoth Ravindran, Tejendra Varma (wk), Anil Pattanaik (c), Ashrith Darapureddy, Amit Parihar, Jack Murrell, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Izharullah Kokihil, Jayanth Vallurupalli, Francis Farrell, Saurabh Mehta

Match Details

COB vs UCB, ECS T10 Hungary, Match 13 and 14

Date and Time: June 16, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The track here at the GB Oval will assist the batters more. It’s a more than decent surface to bat on and bowlers will have a hard time picking up wickets here. With that being said, however, the last few matches have been low scoring games.

Today’s COB vs UCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Rasik is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He can score important runs in the middle order and can strike the ball hard.

Rasik is the top-scorer for Cobra Cricket Club and has scored 116 runs in three innings at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 200.

Batters

A Darapureddy is expected to be pivotal for United Csalad. He can contribute on several fronts. He is their highest scorer with 110 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 166.66.

He has also taken two wickets and can be a great multiplier pick for your COB vs UCB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Burhan is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He is the leading wicket taker of Cobra CC with five wickets.

M des Fontaine has been in great form and is expected to add plenty of value to your Dream11 fantasy side. He has picked up four wickets at a stellar average and economy rate of 4.75 each.

Bowlers

J Vallurupalli has also been great with the ball for United Csalad. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side with four wickets at an average of 10.

Top 5 best players to pick in COB vs UCB Dream11 prediction team

A Darapureddy (UCB) – 282 points

S Rasik (COB) – 251 points

M Burhan (COB) – 189 points

M des Fontaine (UCB) – 180 points

S Kumar (COB) – 166 points

Important stats for COB vs UCB Dream11 prediction team

A Darapureddy: 110 runs and 2 wickets

S Rasik: 116 runs

M Burhan: 5 wickets

M des Fontaine: 4 wickets

S Kumar: 27 runs and 3 wickets

COB vs UCB Dream11 Prediction Today

COB vs UCB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Rasik, V Ravindran, A Darapureddy, S Kumar, J Sehgal, M Burhan, M des Fontaine, J Vallurupalli, B Adapaka, A Mathur, G Abbas

Captain: A Darapureddy, Vice-Captain: S Rasik

COB vs UCB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Rasik, V Ravindran, A Darapureddy, S Kumar, J Sehgal, V Vasudev, M Burhan, M des Fontaine, J Vallurupalli, B Adapaka, A Mathur

Captain: M des Fontaine, Vice-Captain: M Burhan.

