COB vs UCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary Eliminator - July 03, 2021

The Cobra Cricket Club will take on United Csalad in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Hungary at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Saturday.

The Cobra Cricket Club are having a decent ECS T10 Hungary campaign so far. They finished third in the points table, having won five out of their eight league stage matches. The Cobra Cricket Club defeated the defending champions Royal Tigers by 24 runs in their last game. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the do-or-die game and making their second consecutive ECS T10 Hungary final appearance in as many seasons.

United Csalad, on the other hand, will head into the Eliminator high on confidence after convincingly winning their last two matches against table-toppers Budapest Blinders. They have won four out of their eight ECS T10 Hungary matches and finished the group stage in the penultimate position. United Csalad will be hoping to pick up a win against the Cobra Cricket Club and move a step closer to the championship game in their debut ECS season.

With a ticket to the Qualifer 2 hanging in the balance, we can witness a thrilling ECS T10 Hungary contest between the two sides on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Cobra Cricket Club

Vishnu Vasudev, Sanjay Kumar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Anuj Kumar, Nitin Narve, Jogi Sehgal (C), Satish Inakoti, Ashu Mathur, Shiekh Rasik, Ravi Yadav, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Srinivas Mandali, Achuk Singh, Kailash Chander (WK), Duncan Shoebridge, Hafeez Ullah, Arun Venkatarajan, Cicil Kurian, Amal Jacob, Rahul Wasnik, Amit Pandey and Deepak Mallappa.

United Csalad

Amit Parihar, Anil Pattanaik, Hassan Ashfaq, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Ashrith Darapureddy, Bobby Patel, Raghav Sharma, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Vinoth Ravindran (C & WK), Francis Farrell, Khushal Gabhane, Satyender Parihar, Jack Murrell, Kamran Shah, Hrishi Chekuri, Saad Akib, Fasih Atif, Loysten Sebastian, Rameez Hashmi, Vinod Kumar, Adam Karn, Rohit Kumar, Satyam Subhash, Madhu Sabbavarapu and Kashif Muhammad.

Probable Playing XIs

Cobra Cricket Club

Jogi Sehgal (C), Anuj Kumar, Kailash Chander (WK), Ravi Yadav, Shiekh Rasik, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Sanjay Kumar, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Ashu Mathur, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka.

United Csalad

Vinoth Ravindran (C & WK), Hassan Ashfaq, Hrishi Chekuri, Ashrith Darapureddy, Khushal Gabhane, Rohit Kumar, Raghav Sharma, Kamran Shah, Amit Parihar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Francis Farrell.

Match Details

Match: Cobra Cricket Club vs United Csalad, Eliminator, ECS T10 Hungary

Date & Time: 3rd July 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the GB Oval has been more favorable to the batsmen as compared to the bowlers. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters have been able to clear the short boundaries at will. While there is not much on offer for the bowlers, who will have to maintain tight lines and length to survive on this wicket.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (COB vs UCB)

COB vs UCB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Hungary

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vinoth Ravindran, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Anuj Kumar, Jogi Sehgal, Ashrith Darapureddy, Hrishi Chekuri, Hassan Ashfaq, Shiekh Rasik, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Sanjay Kumar, Francis Farrell.

Captain: Shiekh Rasik. Vice-captain: Ashrith Darapureddy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vinoth Ravindran, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Anuj Kumar, Jogi Sehgal, Ashrith Darapureddy, Hrishi Chekuri, Hassan Ashfaq, Shiekh Rasik, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Sanjay Kumar.

Captain: Vinoth Ravindran. Vice-captain: Shiekh Rasik.

