COC vs UCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Hungary 2022, Eliminator

The Cobra Cricket Club (COC) will take on United Csalad Budapest (UCB) in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Hungary 2022 at the GB Oval in Hungary on Saturday, 18 June.

Both Cobra Cricket Club and United Csalad come into the game on the back of two losses. While the United Csalad have blown hot and cold in the tournament, Cobra CC have shown why they are so highly-rated with imperative performances against the Royal Tigers and Debrecen Vikings. Although both teams look well-balanced on paper, Cobra CC will start as the clear favorites. However, the nature of the format should make for an even contest between the two sides.

COC vs UCB Probable Playing 11 Today

COC XI

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Jogi Sehgal, Sheikh Rasik (c), Sanjay Kumar, Vishnu Vasudev, Muhammad Soban, Muhammad Burhan, Usama Muhammad, Ashutosh Mathur, Bhavani Adapaka and Jeremy Polarouthu.

UCB XI

Vinoth Ravindran, Anil Pattanaik (c), Mark des Fontaine, Ashrith Darapureddy, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Jack Murrell, Tej Varma (wk), Sabbavarapu Madhu, Francis Farrell, Izharullah Kokihil and Jayanth Vallurupalli.

Match Details

COC vs UCB, ECS T10 Hungary 2022, Eliminator

Date and Time: 18th June 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Hungary

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue. There isn't much swing available for the pacers early on, allowing batters to go on the attack from ball one. A change of pace will be the go-to option for the bowlers, who will need to be wary of the shorter square boundary. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch not expected to change during the game.

Today’s COC vs UCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana is one of the best batters on the Hungary circuit, known for his ability to score big runs at a fair rate. Although he has scored just 73 runs in four matches so far, Satyadeep is capable of clearing the boundary at will, making him a fine addition to your COC vs UCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ashrith Darapureddy: Ashrith Darapureddy has been the star of the show for UCB, impressing with both the bat and ball. While his bowling has been sensational in the middle overs, it is his batting exploits that take the cake. With the UCB star in fine form, he is one to watch out for in the game.

All-rounder

Sheikh Rasik: Sheikh Rasik has led from the front with sensational performances with both the bat and ball. While he has scored 172 runs in six matches, he has added further value with his bowling prowess. With the conditions also suiting him perfectly, Rasik is a must-have in your COC vs UCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ashutosh Mathur: Ashutosh Mathur has been decent for the Cobras, impressing with his variations and experience. He has seven wickets to show for his efforts this season, but has proven to be a touch expensive at times. With Mathur likely to play a big role in the game, he can be backed to pick up a wicket or two.

Top 3 best players to pick in COC vs UCB Dream11 prediction team

Ashrith Darapureddy (UCB)

Sheikh Rasik (COC)

Jogi Sehgal (COC)

Important stats for COC vs UCB Dream11 prediction team

Vinoth Ravindran - 139 runs in 8 ECS T10 Hungary 2022 matches

Sanjay Kumar - 87 runs in 6 ECS T10 Hungary 2022 matches

Ashrith Darapureddy - 174 runs and 10 wickets in 8 ECS T10 Hungary 2022 matches

COC vs UCB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Hungary 2022)

COC vs UCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Hungary 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ashwathnarayana, V Ravindran, V Vasudev, J Sehgal, S Kumar, S Rasik, A Darapureddy, M des Fontaine, I Kokihil, B Adapaka, J Vallurupalli.

Captain: A Darapureddy. Vice-captain: S Ashwathnarayana.

COC vs UCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Hungary 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ashwathnarayana, V Ravindran, V Vasudev, A Sreedharakurup, M Soban, S Rasik, A Darapureddy, S Kumar, I Kokihil, A Mathur, J Vallurupalli.

Captain: S Rasik. Vice-captain: A Darapureddy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far