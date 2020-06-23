COCC vs OLCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 24th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for COCC vs OLCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020

Olten CC takes on Cossonay CC in Match 12 of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

Match 12 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League has hot favourites Olten CC taking on Cossonay CC in Gründemoos, St Gallen. While Cossonay CC will be playing only their second game of the tournament and will be up against a powerhouse in the form of Olten CC.

Olten, led by Ali Nayyer, haven't put a foot wrong so far, with their strength in all departments shining through in all of their games. They are the clear favourites to get the two points in this match. However, Cossonay come into this encounter with an air of intrigue surrounding them, and this could prove to be favourable for them. Both the sides will be looking take a step closer to achieving a top-four finish by securing a win in this encounter.

Squads to choose from

Cossonay CC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan, M Ahmadzai and R Jayakody.

Olten CC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cossonay CC

C Allen, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, S Srinivasan, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

Olten CC

Y Thirnavukarasu, M Shahid, T Thanabalasingham, A Usman, P Ratnarajah Varothayan, M Kamran, Ali Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa, M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram and K Nalinambika

Match Details

Match: Olten CC vs Cossonay CC

Date: June 24, 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

A flat track awaits the two sides, with there being little help on offer for the pacers. We haven't seen much of the spinners so far with no turn available from the pitch. Both teams will look to bat first with the conditions expected to remain the same across both innings.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

COCC vs OLCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Shahid, Y Thirnavukarasu, A Usman, A Vinod, A Ryan, G Navaretnarasu, A Nayyer, S Charles, M Stanikzai, J Sinh and T Rasalingam

Captain: Y Thirnavukarasu, Vice-Captain: A Usman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Shahid, C Allen, A Usman, A Vinod, A Ryan, G Navaretnarasu, A Nayyer, A Andrews, M Stanikzai, J Sinh and T Rasalingam

Captain: M Shahid, Vice-Captain: C Allen