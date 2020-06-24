COCC vs POCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 25th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for COCC vs POCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen 2020.

Cossonay CC take on Power CC in Match 18 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

The third match on Thursday pits Cossonay CC against Power CC in what is a must-win clash for both teams. Both teams entered the tournament late but have managed to get some good performances under their belt.

Power CC might hold the edge coming into this game, with a superior record and solid batting unit. With their backs up against the wall, Cossonay CC would hope for a good performance with the race for the semi-final spots heating up.

Squads to choose from

Cossonay CC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan and R Jayakody

Power CC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cossonay CC

W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, V Bhat, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, A Vinod, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

Power CC

A Mahmood, S Sajid, T Mampilly, A Siddique Butt, O Mahmood, S Muhammad, A Sikander, M Butt, K Mahmood, J Sudath and M Rana

Match Details

Match: Cossonay CC vs Power CC

Date: 25th June 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch has gradually improved for batting throughout the tournament, with 100 being a bare minimum at St Gallen. There isn't any help on offer for the bowlers with the shorter boundaries also going against them.

Although teams have preferred to chase, batting first and putting runs up on the board might tempt both captains, considering the must-win nature of the fixture.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Javaid, Arjun Vinod, A Mahmood, O Mahmood, A Ahmad, A Andrews, I Zaidi, Ashwin Vinod, M Butt, M Ahmadzai and J Sinh

Captain: A Andrews, Vice-Captain: O Mahmood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Javaid, Arjun Vinod, A Mahmood, O Mahmood, A Ahmad, A Andrews, A Sikander, S Sajid, A Siddique Butt, M Ahmadzai and J Sinh

Captain: A Andrews, Vice-Captain: A Mahmood