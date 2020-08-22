COCC vs RTCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary Match - Aug 22nd, 2020

The European Cricket series continues as the Cobra Cricket Club will face Royal Tigers Cricket Club in the third game of ECS 10 Hungary League 2020.

Cobra Cricket Club have always been the weaker side whenever they have faced Royal Tigers Cricket Club. In their previous outings, Royal Tigers have managed to get the better of their opponents, chasing down target with rather ease in the previous editions of the competition.

Squads to choose from

Cobra Cricket Club

Ashutosh Mathur, Nitin Narve, Shanker Gudipati, Achuk Singh, Srinivas Mandali, Abdul Sheikh, Satish Inakoti, Kalyan Padharthi, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Adapaka, Arun Venkatarajan, Kailash Chander, Anuj Kumar, Siva Bommisetty, Sanjay Kumar and Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan

Royal Tigers Cricket Club

Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Steffan Gooch, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhitesh Prashar, Ali Haider, Sameer Ahmed Khan, Omer Zahid, Akramuliah Malikzada, Maaz Bhaiji, Harsh Vardhan Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed, Habib Deldar and Neeshantha Geethan Liyanage.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cobra Cricket Club

Anuj Kumar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Sanjay Kumar, Satish Inakoti, Vishnu Vasudev, Ravi Yadav, Srinivas Mandali, Shanker Gudipati, Ashutosh Mathur, Arun Venkatarajan, Bhavani Adapaka

Royal Tigers Cricket Club

Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Stan Ahuja, Khaibar Deldar, Sufiyan Khan, Akramullah Malikzada, Nisantha Liyanage, Rajvir Singh, Harsh Vardhan Mandhyan, Mohammed Maaz Bhaiji

Match Details

Match: Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers Cricket Club

Date: 22nd August 2020, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval in Szodliget, near Budapest, Hungary.

Pitch Report

GB Oval has always been a happy hunting ground for the bowlers as they have managed to pick up wickets consistently. As for the batsmen, the uneven bounce has proved problematic in the past, and they will need to be at their best to put up a formidable total.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

COCC vs RTCC Match Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ashwathanarayana, S Gudipati, S Bommisetty, S Gooch, Z Kukikhel, V Vasudev, S Ahuja, S Zahir, B Adapaka, A Singh, O Zahid

Captain: S Zahir Vice-Captain: S Ahuja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Mohammed, S Gudipati, S Bommisetty, S Gooch, M Ahuja, V Vasudev, S Kumar, S Zahir, B Adapaka, A Singh, O Zahid

Captain: S Kumar Vice-Captain: S Mohammed