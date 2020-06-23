COCC vs SGCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 24th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for COCC vs SGCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

Cossonay CC take on St Gallen CC in the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

Cossonay CC are back in action as they play their third game of Wednesday, this time against St Gallen CC.

Despite not having played a game on the first days, Cossonay will have some experience of the local conditions before heading into this game against the home side. St Gallen are well placed on the points table, with a thumping win over Zurich Crickets boosting their NRR.

With both teams looking to get the better of one another, a mouthwatering clash is on the cards in St Gallen.

Squads to choose from

Cossonay CC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan and R Jayakody

St Gallen CC

Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armaghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazli Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari

Predicted Playing XIs

Cossonay CC

C Allen, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, S Srinivasan, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

Gallen CC

H Khan, A Abbas, M Waqar, N Mahmood, K Fernando, N Thangavadivel, N Shivaneshwaran, M Nasim, M Ahmadzai, N Safi and S Sarwari.

Match Details:

Match: Cossonay CC vs St Gallen CC

Date: 24th June 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch has played much better with each passing game, with 90-95 being a bare minimum in St Gallen. There isn't any movement or spin on offer for the bowlers with the shorter boundaries also going against them. Both sides will look to bat first with runs on the board being crucial in a game of T10 cricket.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

COCC vs SGCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Khan, C Allen, M Waqar, A Ryan, A Vinod, N Mahmood, K Fletcher, B Narayanan, S Sarwari, M Ahmadzai and J Sinh

Captain: M Waqar, Vice-Captain: N Mahmood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Khan, C Allen, M Waqar, A Ryan, A Vinod, N Mahmood, M Nasim, B Narayanan, S Sarwari, M Ahmadzai and T Rasalingam

Captain: N Mahmood , Vice-Captain: C Allen