Cossonay vs Wettingen - Dream11 Prediction - ECS Switzerland T10 2023

Cossonay will take on Wettingen in match number 48 of the ECS Switzerland T10 2023 at the Stadion Grundenmoos, St Gallen on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the COCC vs WTG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have been inconsistent in this tournament. Cossonay are in the eight positions on the points table, with two wins and three losses so far. On the other hand, Wettingen have fared slightly better. They have four wins, three losses and one no-result.

COCC vs WTG, Match Details

The 48th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 2023 between Cossonay and Wettingen will be played on August 9th 2023 at Stadion Grundenmoos, St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 4:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: COCC vs WTG

Date & Time: August 9th 2023, 4:15 PM IST

Venue: Stadion Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Stadion Grundenmoos in St Gallen is usually an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently scored big runs at this venue and they have been chased down successfully too. Out of the 44 games so far, 23 games have been won by teams batting first while 20 have been won by teams chasing.

COCC vs WTG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Cossonay: W, L, L, W, L

Wettingen: L, W, W, L, L

COCC vs WTG Probable Playing 11 today

Cossonay Team News

No major injury concerns.

Cossonay Probable Playing XI: Aidan Andrews, Waseem Javaid (wk), Jai Sinh, Anmol Prabhu, Ashwin Vinod, Arjun Vinod (c), Bharath Narayanan, Srinath Sripath, Venu Agarwal, Andrew Ryan, Tahirkhan Ahmadzai

Wettingen Team News

No major injury concerns.

Wettingen Probable Playing XI: Thivagaran Selvanayagam, Qaium Sharifzai, Muhammad Akhtar (wk), Perinpam Yogenthiran (c), Pacha Sibratullah, Nirojan Manikkavasakar, Gushalavan Santhirasekeram, Nithusan Manikkavasakar, Lalgul Marofkhil, Mahbobullah Chakari, Najeh Nasibullah

Today’s COCC vs WTG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Akhtar (8 matches, 338 runs)

Muhammad Akhtar is in top form with the bat. The COCC wicket-keeper batter has aggregated 338 runs in eight matches and he is striking at 256.06. He has blasted 37 sixes and 18 fours.

Top Batter Pick

Anmol Prabhu (5 matches, 83 runs)

Anmol Prabhu has got some good starts in this competition. He has accumulated 83 runs in five outings and he has a strike-rate of 166.00.

Top All-rounder Pick

Thivagaran Selvanayagam (8 matches, 181 runs)

Thivagaran Selvanayagam has been batting really well. He has scored 181 runs9in eight games and he has a strike-rate of 198.90. He has hit 16 sixes and 12 fours.

Top Bowler Pick

Ashwin Vinod (5 matches, 11 wickets, 54 runs)

Ashwin Vinod has been in splendid form with the ball. He has returned with 11 wickets in five matches and he has a bowling strike-rate of 5.36. With the bat, he has mustered 54 runs while striking at 225.00.

COCC vs WTG match captain and vice-captain choices

Aidan Andrews (5 matches, 125 runs, 9 wickets)

Aidan Andrews is in excellent form with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 125 runs at a strike-rate of 192.31. He has picked up nine wickets in five games and he has a bowling strike-rate of 5.33.

Perinpam Yogenthiran (8 matches, 147 runs, 8 wickets)

Perinpam Yogenthiran has made big all-round contributions in this tournament. He has got 147 runs while striking at 201.37. With the ball, he has taken eight scalps.

5 Must-picks with player stats for COCC vs WTG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Aidan Andrews 125 runs & 9 wickets in 5 matches Perinpam Yogenthiran 147 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Muhammad Akhtar 338 runs in 8 matches Ashwin Vinod 54 runs & 11 wickets in 5 matches Thivagaran Selvanayagam 181 in 8 matches

COCC vs WTG match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent and high-performing all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Thivagaran Selvanayagam, Jai Sinh, Aidan Andrews, Ashwin Vinod and Perinpam Yogenthiran will be the ones to watch out for.

COCC vs WTG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Cossonay vs Wettingen - ECS Switzerland T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Muhammad Akhtar, Waseem Javaid

Batters: Tahirkhan Ahmadzai, Anmol Prabhu

All-rounders: Gushalavan Santhirasekeram, Thivagaran Selvanayagam, Jai Sinh, Aidan Andrews (c)

Bowlers: Nithusan Manikkavasakar, Ashwin Vinod, Perinpam Yogenthiran (vc)

COCC vs WTG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Cossonay vs Wettingen - ECS Switzerland T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Muhammad Akhtar (c), Waseem Javaid

Batters: Qaium Sharifzai, Anmol Prabhu

All-rounders: Gushalavan Santhirasekeram, Thivagaran Selvanayagam, Aidan Andrews, Arjun Vinod

Bowlers: Mahbobullah Chakari, Ashwin Vinod (vc), Perinpam Yogenthiran