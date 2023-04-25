COH vs JKC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy match - April 25th, 2023  

Cochin Hurricanes (COH) and Jubilee Konaseema CC (JKC) are set to face each other in the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy on Tuesday, April 25. The COH vs JKC match will take place at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

The T20 tournament got underway on Monday with a thrilling match between Saipem and Al Hajery. The second game of the championship also promises to be a cracker.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for COH vs JKC.

#3 Praveen Jerome (COH) – 9 credits

Praveen Jerome is a handy cricketer and fantasy users should pick him for the COH vs JKC match. He has scored 88 runs in 21 innings at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 101.15.

Jerome has also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 8.81 and the Hurricanes will be hoping he fires on all cylinders.

#2 Buji-Babu Rapaka (JKC) – 9 credits

Buji Babu Rapaka is handy as a cricketer and should be picked for the COH vs JKC match. He has scored 231 runs in six innings from seven matches at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 184.80 with a top score of 96 to show for his efforts.

Rapaka has hit 35 fours and six sixes in his career thus far. Moreover, he has picked up five wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 7.70.

#1 Nikhil D'souza (COH) – 9 credits

Nikhil Dsouza has scored 280 runs from 50 matches while playing at various levels and should be picked for the COH vs JKC match. He has played most of his games in the Kuwait Premier League where he has notched 231 runs from 24 innings at an average of 13.59 and most importantly at a strike rate of 154.

