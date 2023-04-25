COH vs JKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023, Match 2

The Cochin Hurricanes (COH) will take on Jubilee Konaseema CC (JKC) in the second match of the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, April 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the COH vs JKC Dream11 prediction.

It is the start of another T20 tournament in Kuwait. Both the Cochin Hurricanes and Jubilee Konaseema CC will be eager to start their campaign on a winning note as the two teams have several match-winners in their ranks.

COH vs JKC Match Details, Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023

The second match of the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 between Cochin Hurricanes and Jubilee Konaseema CC will be played on April 26t at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COH vs JKC, Match 2, Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: April 26th 2023, 11 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

COH vs JKC Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Another high-scoring fixture is likely to be on the cards today.

COH vs JKC Probable Playing 11 today

Cochin Hurricanes Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Cochin Hurricanes Probable Playing XI: Rasheed Ismail (wk), Jestin Varghese, Nikhil Dsouza, Naiju Devassy Kutty, Jouhar Muhammed, Radheesh Trivikrama Rao, Kirankumar Bharatbhai, John Peter, Vimal Bose, Praveen Jerome, Yadhu Krishnan.

Jubilee Konaseema CC Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Jubilee Konaseema CC Probable Playing XI: Satish Kukkala (wk), Sreenivasulu Chinniboina, Gopala Krishna, Ch Pruthiraj, Buji Babu Rapaka, Venky Choppala, Nagendra Matta, Sunil Choppala, Sai Kumar, Rakesh, Syam-Babu Thote.

Today’s COH vs JKC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Satish Kukkala

Satish Kukkala can make useful contributions with the bat and is a safe wicketkeeper as well.

Top Batter Pick

Nikhil Dsouza

Nikhil Dsouza is one of the premier batters for COH. He can play big knocks and hold the innings together.

Top All-rounder Pick

Venky Choppala

Venky Choppala can be effective with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has a knack for picking up wickets regularly. He can also tonk it around with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Venky Choppala

With spin likely to play an important role in today's game, Venky Choppala is a prime wicket-taking option for COH.

COH vs JKC match captain and vice-captain choices

Praveen Jerome

Praveen Jerome is someone who can make a significant impact with both the bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder can bowl economical spells and can also play substantial knocks in the middle order.

Buji Babu Rapaka

Buji Babu Rapaka is one of the key batters for JKC. He bats at the top and can take the game away from the opposition in no time.

5 Must-picks with player stats for COH vs JKC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Praveen Jerome (COH)

Jestin Varghese (COH)

Buji Babu Rapaka (JKC)

Vimal Bose (COH)

Venky Choppala (JKC)

COH vs JKC match expert tips

Both teams have some decent all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Praveen Jerome, John Peter, Venky Choppala, and Jestin Varghese will be the ones to watch out for in the COH vs JKC contest.

COH vs JKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

COH vs JKC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Satish Kukkala

Batters: Buji Babu Rapaka (vc), Nikhil Dsouza, Ch Pruthiraj

All-rounders: Praveen Jerome (c), John Peter, Venky Choppala, Jestin Varghese

Bowlers: Yadhu Krishnan, Rakesh, Vimal Bose

COH vs JKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

COH vs JKC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Satish Kukkala, Rasheed Ismail, Naiju Devassy Kutty

Batters: Buji Babu Rapaka, Nikhil Dsouza

All-rounders: Praveen Jerome, Venky Choppala (vc), Sunil Choppala, Jestin Varghese (c)

Bowlers: Vimal Bose, Syam-Babu Thote

Poll : 0 votes