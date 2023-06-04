COH vs MEC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s KCC T10 Challengers Match – June 5, 2023

The fourth match of the KCC T10 Summer Challengers League will be played between Cochin Hurricanes and MEC at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is scheduled to kick off on June 5 at 12:45 AM IST. Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament and would love to get off the mark with a win.

As we build up to this fixture, we bring you the top three players you should consider as captain or vice-captain for the upcoming COH vs MEC Dream11 prediction match.

#3 John Peter (COH) - 8 credits

John Peter averages 28 in T10 cricket with a strike rate of over 121. As he gets more games under his belt, we are confident that he will improve on those numbers.

He is definitely worth considering as captain or vice-captain in your COH vs MEC Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Mobin Joseph (COH) - 9 credits

Mobin Joseph hasn’t got a game in T10 cricket yet but his record in T20 cricket is outstanding. He averages 79 with the bat with a whopping strike rate of 263.3 and a highest score of 62. Furthermore, he is also handy with the ball and has a commendable strike rate of 24.

Joseph is a promising all-rounder who has the potential to shine as he gets more matches under his belt. He is worth a pick as captain or vice-captain in your COH vs MEC Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Awais Rafi Muhammad (MEC) - 7.5 credits

Awais Rafi Muhammad is a prolific all-rounder who has some exceptional numbers in this format. In seven T10 innings, Rafi has amassed 140 runs at a stunning average of 23.3. Besides, he has an explosive strike rate of over 160 with 20 fours and four sixes.

He can add value with the ball too. He has claimed three wickets in this format in four games, with an average of 31 and a phenomenal strike rate of 14. He is our numero uno pick as a captain or vice-captain for your COH vs MEC Dream11 prediction team.

