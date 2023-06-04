COH vs MEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Challenge League 2023, Match 4

Cochin Hurricanes (COH) will take on MEC in the fourth match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, June 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the COH vs MEC Dream11 prediction.

This is the first game of the season for both teams. Cochin Hurricanes did not take part in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 a couple of months back and will be looking to make a strong start to their KCC T10 Summer Challenge League 2023 campaign.

On the other hand, MEC featured in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 but had a disastrous run, losing all seven of their games.

COH vs MEC Match Details, KCC T10 Summer Challenge League 2023

The fourth match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League 2023 between Cochin Hurricanes and MEC will be played on June 4 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 12:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COH vs MEC, Match 4, KCC T10 Summer Challenge League 2023

Date & Time: June 4th 2023, 12:45 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

COH vs MEC Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been a good one to bat on. Although the spinners have found some turn, a relatively high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

COH vs MEC Probable Playing 11 today

Cochin Hurricanes Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Cochin Hurricanes Probable Playing XI: Rasheed Ismail (wk), Naiju Devassy Kutty, Radheesh Trivikrama Rao, John Peter, Mobin Joseph, Thomas Varghese, Shiburaj Ramachandran, Jestin Varghese, Soujeesh Vattaparambil Sajeevan, Aneesh Mathew, Arjun Vadakke.

MEC Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

MEC Probable Playing XI: Muizz-Ahmed Mirza (wk), Nouman Fakhar, Mohammad Moiz (c), Zahid Rabnawaz Khan, Ghanim Masood, Najam Ahmed, Awais Rafi Muhammad, Zain Fakhar, Sohail Ahmed-I, Syed Burhan, Mohammad Nabeel.

Today’s COH vs MEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rasheed Ismail

Rasheed Ismail is likely to bat at the top of the order and can score some handy runs. He is quite safe behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Mohammad Nabeel

Mohammad Nabeel got some good starts in the Kuwait Ramadan T10. He mustered 73 runs at a strike rate of 152.08 with the help of seven fours and four sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mobin Joseph

Mobin Joseph can chip in with both the bat and ball. He bats in the middle order and can pick up wickets as well with his seam bowling.

Top Bowler Pick

Soujeesh Vattaparambil Sajeevan

Soujeesh Vattaparambil Sajeevan might be the bowler to watch out for in the upcoming contest. The COH off-spinner can bowl economical spells and pick up wickets at regular intervals.

COH vs MEC match captain and vice-captain choices

John Peter

John Peter is one of the premier batters for COH. He can play big knocks at a quick rate.

Awais Rafi Muhammad

Awais Rafi Muhammad was MEC’s best player in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 league. The pace-bowling all-rounder scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 162.79 in addition to taking three wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for COH vs MEC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mobin Joseph (COH)

Awais Rafi Muhammad (MEC)

John Peter (COH)

Soujeesh Vattaparambil Sajeevan (COH)

Mohammad Nabeel (MEC)

COH vs MEC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of John Peter, Mobin Joseph, Awais Rafi Muhammad, and Nouman Fakhar will be the ones to watch out for in the COH vs MEC game.

COH vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

COH vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Rasheed Ismail, Muizz-Ahmed Mirza

Batters: John Peter (c), Mohammad Nabeel

All-rounders: Mobin Joseph (vc), Awais Rafi Muhammad, Jestin Varghese, Nouman Fakhar

Bowlers: Soujeesh Vattaparambil Sajeevan, Arjun Vadakke, Zain Fakhar

COH vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

COH vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Rasheed Ismail, Muizz-Ahmed Mirza, Thomas Varghese

Batters: John Peter, Mohammad Nabeel

All-rounders: Mobin Joseph, Awais Rafi Muhammad (vc), Sohail Ahmed-I, Nouman Fakhar

Bowlers: Soujeesh Vattaparambil Sajeevan (c), Arjun Vadakke

