COH vs TCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Challenge League, Match 17

The 17th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will see Cochin Hurricanes (COH) squaring off against Tally CC (TCC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Wednesday, June 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the COH vs TCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Tally CC have won one of their last three matches. Cochin Hurricanes, on the other hand, have a solitary victory in two appearances.

Tally CC have a talented roster, but Cochin Hurricanes are expected to win this exciting encounter.

COH vs TCC Match Details

The 17th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will be played on June 14 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 2:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COH vs TCC, Match 17

Date and Time: 14th June 2023, 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between ATB and MEC, where a total of 215 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

COH vs TCC Form Guide

COH - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

TCC - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

COH vs TCC Probable Playing XI

COH Playing XI

No injury updates

Radheesh Trivikrama Rao, Nishad Abdulla, Arunraj Ramakrishnan, Jestin Varghese (c), Deepak Vijayan, Naiju Devassy Kutty (wk), Prasanth Prasannan, Rasheed Ismail, Sreejith Prabhakaran Nair, Ananthakrishanan Rajagopalan Nair, Soujeesh Vattaparambil Sajeevan

TCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdul Shaikh, Irfan Bhatti (c), M Afzal, Harman Singh-I, Deepak sharma, Atif Mazhar, Tayyab Shaheen, Gaffar Shaikh (wk), Riyaz Masurkar, Hamid Nawaz, Kadar Shaikh

COH vs TCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Prasannan

P Prasannan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Ahmad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Haider

I Bhatti and N Haider are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Khan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Afzal

F Cheriyan and M Afzal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mazhar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Vattaparambil

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Shaheen and S Vattaparambil. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Nawaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

COH vs TCC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Afzal

M Afzal will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has taken 1 wicket and smashed 50 runs in the last three matches

S Vattaparambil

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Vattaparambil as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for COH vs TCC, Match 17

S Vattaparambil

M Afzal

M Azhar

F Cheriyan

N Khan

Cochin Hurricanes vs Tally CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Cochin Hurricanes vs Tally CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ahmad

Batters: N Haider, N Khan, I Bhatti

All-rounders: A Mazhar, M Afzal, M Joseph, A Ramakrishnan, F Cheriyan

Bowlers: S Vattaparambil, H Nawaz

Cochin Hurricanes vs Tally CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Prasannan

Batters: N Haider, J Peter

All-rounders: A Mazhar, M Afzal, M Joseph, A Ramakrishnan, F Cheriyan, R Masurkar, D Vijayan

Bowlers: S Vattaparambil

