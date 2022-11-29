COL vs ACE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 25

Colatta Chocolates will lock horns with 11 Ace in the 25th match (COL vs ACE) of the CBFS T10 League on Tuesday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at COL vs ACE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, and more.

Colatta Chocolates have won all of their last three matches. 11 Ace, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament.

11 Ace will give it their all to win the match, but Colatta Chocolates are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

COL vs ACE Match Details

The 25th match of the CBFS T10 League will be played on November 29 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COL vs ACE, Match 25

Date and Time: 29th November 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match. The last match played on this pitch was between The Vision Shipping and Pacific Group, where a total of 267 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

COL vs ACE Form Guide

COL - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

ACE - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

COL vs ACE Probable Playing XI

COL Playing XI

No major injury updates

Taimoor Ali-I, Renjith Mani ©, Laxman Sreekumar, Junaid Shamsuddin, Vibhor Shahi, Akhil Das, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Intizar Ali, Manpreet Singh-I, Shakkeer Hydru (wk), Muhammad Zeeshan

ACE Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ahsan Shahzad, Fayaz Dongaroan, Kaunain Abbas (c & wk), Hashit Kaushik, Saad Ali II, Nilansh Keswani, Hamad Arshad, Mubeen Ali-I, KK Jiyas, Riaz Khaliq, Ahmad Shah

COL vs ACE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Chopra

R Chopra is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match, as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. S Hydru is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

R Mani

S Ali and R Mani are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Ali has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

G Gopalakrishnan

H Koushik and G Gopalakrishnan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Jiyas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ramesh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Keswani and S Ramesh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Shah is another good pick for today's match.

COL vs ACE match captain and vice-captain choices

G Gopalakrishnan

G Gopalakrishnan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already taken 4 wickets in the last three matches.

R Mani

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make R Mani the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. He has already smashed 59 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for COL vs ACE, Match 25

J Shamsuddin

R Mani

G Gopalakrishnan

S Ali

T Ali

Colatta Chocolates vs 11 Ace Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Colatta Chocolates vs 11 Ace Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Chopra

Batters: S Ali, T Ali, R Mani, J Shamsuddin, F Dongaroan

All-rounders: G Gopalakrishnan, R Bhatia

Bowlers: A Shah, N Keswani, S Ramesh

Colatta Chocolates vs 11 Ace Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Hydru

Batters: S Ali, T Ali, R Mani, J Shamsuddin

All-rounders: G Gopalakrishnan, I Ali, H Koushik

Bowlers: M Ali, M Singh, N Keswani

