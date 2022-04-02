COL vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Match 13

Colatta Chocolates will take on Brother Gas in the 13th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

Colatta Chocolates cruised to a comfortable win over Dubai Aviators in the opening match. Janaka Chaturanga led the way with his knock of 78* during the run-chase as his side won by nine wickets and with 52 balls to spare.

Brother Gas have also made a remarkable start to the competition. They secured a convincing win over Ajman Heroes by 27 runs. This will be an interesting encounter between two top sides who would want to give their all.

COL vs BG Probable Playing 11 Today

COL XI

Janaka Chaturanga (wk), Renjith Mani (c), Nikhil Srinivasan, Manpreet Singh, Akhil Das, Krishan Paul, Krishna Kumar, Laxman Sreekumar, Sapandeep Singh, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rizwan KS

BG XI

Jiju Janardhanan, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Mohammad Waseem (c), Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Afzal, Umer Farooq, Tanvir Javed, Mohammad Azhar, Saqib Manshad, Zahid Ali

Match Details

COL vs BG, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: April 2, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and the batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today’s COL vs BG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tahir is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat and is expected to take on the opposition bowling unit.

Batters

J Chaturanga was the star of the show in the previous match for his team. He remained not out on 78 and guided them home.

All-rounders

U Farooq is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He scored 39 runs in the last match and will be a great multiplier choice for your COL vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Team.

J Janardhanan is another important player who will be expected to influence the game. He scored 58 runs in the previous encounter.

Bowlers

Z Ali was spectacular in the previous game. He picked up three wickets for his side and will be looking to make the breakthroughs here as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in COL vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Z Ali (BG) - 105 points

J Chaturanga (COL) – 114 points

U Farooq (BG) – 90 points

L Sreekumar (COL) – 76 points

J Janardhanan (BG) – 70 points

Important stats for COL vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Z Ali: 3 wickets

J Chaturanga: 78 runs

U Farooq: 32 runs and 1 wicket

J Janardhanan: 58 runs

U Khan: 39 runs

COL vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today

COL vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tahir, J Chaturanga, L Sreekumar, U Khan, R Mani, U Farooq, J Janardhanan, M Waseem, Z Ali, N Srinivasan, M Azhar

Captain: J Janardhanan Vice-Captain: U Farooq

COL vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tahir, J Chaturanga, L Sreekumar, U Khan, U Farooq, J Janardhanan, M Waseem, Z Ali, N Srinivasan, M Azhar, M Zeeshan

Captain: J Chaturanga Vice-Captain: Z Ali

